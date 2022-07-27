Do you know the meaning of wearing ankle bracelets? Let’s find out together!

Not all women wear anklets. The truth is that at first glance they represent sensuality, since they enhance and give a different touch to the foot. They are used above all in the summer period, even if there are those who use them permanently, but what does the meaning have bracelet on the ankle?

There are several meanings and origins regarding this question. The first to talk about the anklets is the book ‘The Thousand and One Nights’, a text of medieval Arab origin. Here we talked about anklets as a real identifier of prostitutes and lesbians in ancient times.

Now, other sources claim that in India this accessory is especially important for women. According to these rumors, in fact, they must wear it during the marriage. As for widows, however, rumors say that the latter cannot wear bracelets on the ankles. But the meanings of wearing the ankle bracelet don’t end there.

In ancient Egypt, in fact, it was believed that wearing a chain around the ankle brought a lot fortune. Some people who worked in the fields wore anklets with sound pendants to ward off insects and prevent the bites of poisonous animals.

We also know that in ancient cultures, women who wore gold or silver anklets trimmed with precious stones were often the wives of wealthy men. Those who lived in slavery, on the other hand, wore leather anklets. THE bracelets of plastic created in the 1980s and currently used by many humanitarian organizations to promote their campaigns also have other uses and meanings.

Its main function is to absorb all kinds of power negative and chase away dark entities. There are those who use the variants more related to fashion, where stones, pendants or accessories of all kinds are added. But what does the bracelet on the foot mean according to the Bible?

The meanings of anklets in the Bible give protectionsupport, stabilization and offer warmth to weak and injured ankles.