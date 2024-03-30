If you run away, I'll marry you: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Runaway Bride, a 1999 film directed by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will be broadcast this evening, Saturday 30 March 2024, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. The film also stars actor Héctor Elizondo. In this film the four work together again after the success of Pretty Woman in 1990. But let's see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Ike is a divorced New York journalist who decides to write an article about Maggie Carpenter, a young woman from Hale, Maryland, who has abandoned her suitors at the altar three times. The article, written based on the story of the third almost-husband, contains many inaccuracies, thus triggering Maggie's anger and Ike's dismissal. The journalist is forced to travel to Maryland to document his sources and investigate the woman firsthand to get her job back.

Initially Maggie hinders Ike but in the end she agrees to have her story documented to demonstrate in black and white that she is not the terrible “man-eater” that everyone believes. The girl is in fact preparing for her fourth attempt at marriage with Bob, the coach of the town's baseball team.

As the days pass, Ike gets to know Maggie more deeply: her never-exploited passion for furniture design, the responsibility of the family hardware store, her father's alcoholism problems after her mother's death, the weight of the constant teasing from the whole city about his almost marriages.

During the last rehearsal of the wedding Maggie and Ike exchange a kiss and understand that they love each other. The girl then decides to get married two days later no longer with Bob but with Ike. On the day of the ceremony, however, Maggie, struck by a sudden fear, also runs away this time, quickly boarding an express courier and leaving Ike to run after her.

After some time, Maggie understands that she will never be able to get married until she has clarified her life. She thus decides to face her doubts and her insecurities. One evening in New York, Ike sees Maggie's lamps for sale in a shop. When he returns home, he finds her waiting for him. Maggie shows Ike that she has put her life in order and states that she really knows herself for the first time and that she finally knows what she wants. Finally, Maggie kneels in front of Ike and asks him to marry him again. He accepts and the two get married in the countryside with a small ceremony.

If you run away, I'll marry you: the cast

We've seen the plot of Runaway Marriage, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Julia Roberts: Margaret “Maggie” Carpenter in Graham

Richard Gere: Homer “Ike” Eisenhower Graham

Joan Cusack: Peggy Flemming

Christopher Meloni: Bob Kelly

Héctor Elizondo: Fisher

Rita Wilson: Ellie Graham

Paul DooleyWalter Carpenter

Donal Logue: Brain

Reg Rogers: George

Yul Vazquez: Gill

Jane Morris: Mrs. Pressman

Lisa Roberts Gillan: Elaine

Kathleen Marshall: Cindy

Shannon Wilcox: Luau Lady

Bill Gates: Salesman (cameo)

