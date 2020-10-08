Statement from Robe Iniesta

Robe Iniesta

Hello people!

We have already had a few concerts of the tour and, although everything in general, is being very beautiful and very exciting, there are some things I want to tell you about this first part of the tour.

“Get Covered” is the first part of the “Welcome to the storm” tour. In this first part, the concerts are in theaters and auditoriums. And it is designed to hold concerts in which to enjoy listening, seeing and feeling.

You cannot record or take photos at concerts.

I understand that sometimes advertising and the media confuse us, offering us the vision of a false reality that only serves their purposes. Sometimes they achieve their goal and make us believe that reality is as they present it. I remember a Telefónica ad (they wanted to sell that being the first to post a concert on the networks would make you feel something very special), in this ad it was made to believe that a concert is a place full of hands up with people recording and dancing and having a lot of fun. They try to make us believe that our lives are worth nothing if we are not using.

Well, although for some it is a disappointment, I want to explain that this is not the case. A concert is a place where you are going to experience a collective catharsis and live a unique moment, with your mobile turned off, or in silence as little, to be able to disconnect and be able to live that moment. And not to be giving the ass to others with noise, lights or hands up. It is not augmented or virtual reality. It’s the present, and if you’re recording it, you’re missing it.

Apart from that, a society that does not respect intellectual property is a society doomed to serve as a workforce for more advanced cultures.

Normally, security people don’t fire anyone for taking photos. After notifying them more than once, they are invited to leave to delete it, and usually, they are allowed to enter again.

But sometimes things cannot be done properly. Sometimes because of the fart, or because the spectators who are around, the workers in the room, or the people who are in charge of the safety of all the attendees are disrespected. And others, as happened in Barcelona, ​​because someone insists on being the center of attention at all costs. And this causes distractions and interruptions that annoy everyone.

And speaking of disturbing, as I said at the beginning, concerts in theaters and auditoriums are concerts to hear, see and feel. Singing, dancing and clapping should be left for specific moments. Just like standing up. It’s one thing to stand up for a moment, and another not to sit down. The truth is that I don’t feel very good having to explain that around everyone there are other people sitting wanting to see and listen to the concert.

Within the tour there are other types of venues in which to experience the concerts in a more lively way. Do not go to the wrong place.

I hope this serves so that we can all enjoy more.

Hugs and kisses!