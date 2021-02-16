There have always been people who try to ‘control’ everything you may and may not like, as well as whether you are ‘a true fan’ or not, whatever that means.

And although fortunately they are less and less, that does not imply that, occasionally, there is one of these comments causing debates on social networks. The theme of these days was, Who are the real anime fans?

It all came from a tweet that went viral, in which a content creator shared the following opinion:

If your anime knowledge is based on Demon Slayer, Naruto, Inuyasha, Bleach, One Piece, Fate, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Gundam, My Hero Academia, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Ghost in The Shell, then YOU ARE NOT a anime fan.

‘Normies’ stay away from anime.

The community’s reaction to anime gatekeeping

Obviously each of the anime mentioned has a great community, let’s just think about Dragon ball, Naruto Y One piece.

That said, the responses to this debate in Twitter on the part of most of the fans they were forceful: If you watch anime and you like it, you are a fan of anime, end of discussion.

Not only community accounts were added to this, but also industry brands, such as Netflix, Funimation and even Toei Animation:

as someone who had to rent fansubbed vhs tapes from a strip mall video store, however way you enjoy anime is valid and no gatekeeping can change that – NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 16, 2021

As someone who had to rent fan-subtitled vhs tapes from a video store in a shopping mall, any way you enjoy anime is valid and no criteria can change that.

Never stop thinking about how cool it is that anime is for everyone!

We do anime. I hope you love what we do.

There is no doubt that even in the middle of 2021 there are certain people who will want to take a ‘knowledge test’ to find out if ‘you really are a fan of something’, fortunately the responses to this tweet give us hope about common sense and the criteria of the community from the anime.

What do you think of this debate about anime in Twitter? Let us know in the comments.



