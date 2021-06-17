These massive battles will now have the ability to host up to 24 players on the battlefield.

The news of Halo Infinite has arrived little by little this week. With a closed beta on the way, and even mentions of master Chief As a guest on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it seemed like calm would come, but Xbox I had reserved one more piece of news. Big team battle, the mode where multiplayer teams fight each other, will be back in Halo infinite.

The mode will now have 24 players at the same time.Halo 2 It was the first franchise title to implement this modality. Later, Halo 5 increased the number of simultaneous players on the map to 16, and Halo Infinite will go further with 24. This new version of the Big Team Battle mode, will put two teams of 12 participants fighting, all equipped with various weapons and abilities.

The many options to enjoy multiplayer in Halo Infinite, gives players several modes made for different tastes. The Big Team Battle mode is focused on highly synchronized teams, and although there are not many details about how it works yet, 343 Industries confirmed what Pelicans will drop vehicles constantly, depending on the size of the map Big Team Battle is playing on.

Halo Infinite is coming to PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S a end of 2021. Title will be available from its first day launch on Xbox Game Pass.

More about: Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Halo Infinite, and 343 Industries.