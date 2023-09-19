Are you one of those millions of workers who look forward to the bonus all year round? Then it will be important for you to know that, if you meet a basic requirement, you could receive the double bonus.

The above remembering that, a few weeks ago, an initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) increase the bonus by 100% that workers receive at the end of the year.

And, according to what is determined in the Federal Labor Law at this time, Mexican workers have the right to receive a bonus before the 20th of December every year.

“The bonus is a right of workers established in the Federal Labor Law in its Article 87. All workers will have the right to receive, each year, a bonus that must be paid before December 20, equivalent to 15 days of salary, at least,” details the official web portal of the federal Mexican government regarding the right to the bonus.

It is under this context that the legislative proposal for labor reform was presented so that, Instead of receiving 15 days of salary as a bonus, employees are deposited 30 days of daily salary.

However, according to the proposed reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), for a worker, if the initiative to increase the 100% bonus is approved, he or she must meet a certain requirement.

And what is the requirement that a worker must meet in order to have a bonus of 30 days of salary? As determined in the proposed amendment to the labor regulations, the 100% bonus increase Only formal workers can receive it.

And who are the formal workers? The formal working class is that which works in a company or for an employer who pays the proper taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

However, it is worth mentioning that the proposal to increase the bonus by 100% is just about to be debated in the committees of the Congress of the Union, so nothing can be assured about its legislative future.

