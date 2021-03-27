The coronavirus vaccine that has raised the most controversy is undoubtedly AstraZeneca. The reason is due to the thrombi that have arisen in people already inoculated with this remedy. Specifically, There have been 30 cases of thrombosis in 17 million vaccinated. 17 of them were serious and at least three people lost their lives.

TObut for the moment there is no scientific evidence that there is a relationship between the two events, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not definitively ruled out that the vaccine causes this condition. Although he has stressed that it is an antidote effective and safe.

Thrombus prevention

To help prevent the ailment, Health has prepared a document for professionals in which he establishes the Management of suspected case of Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis in connection with AstraZeneca vaccination. There is a list of profiles of people whose antecedents can be favor the appearance of thrombi:

– Background of Cancer

– Pro-thrombotic diseases

– Pregnancy

– Treatment contraceptive

– Hormone therapy substitute

– Severe trauma or surgery recent

– Active infection recent

Suspicion about the headache

Likewise, the note warns professionals about when they should suspect that the headache suffered by the patient it is not a simple headache or if it may be caused by a thrombosis:

– Start sudden

– Unilateral localization strict

– Deterioration with the decubitus

– Break interruption night

– Worsening with Valsalva or exercise

– Treatment resistance

– Progressive worsening

Possible related signals

Health also highlights the alarm data related to the presence of other accompanied symptoms:

– Vomiting repeating

– Election crisis

– Alteration of behaviour

– Confusional episodes

– Visual symptoms persistent

– Gait disturbance

– Loss of strength or sensation

Other symptoms after examination

Finally, the document points out some signs concurrent with abnormal findings on physical and neurological examination:

– Papilledema

– Hemiparesis. Hemihypoesthesia

– Alteration oculomotor

– Dysmetria or ataxia

– Aphasia or dysarthria

– Low level of conscience

AstraZeneca also alerts

The pharmacist itself is aware of the events that occurred around its vaccine. For this reason, has written a letter (published with the approval of the AEuropean Medicines Agency and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products) in which urges professionals to “instruct the vaccinated so that they request immediate medical attention “if after vaccination the following symptoms:

– Dyspnoea, or shortness of breath

– Precordial pain

– Edema lower limbs

– Abdominal pain persistent

– Neurological symptoms (including severe or persistent headache and blurred vision)

– Skin bruises

– Petechiae in places other than where the vaccine was administered