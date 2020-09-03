



Blood circulation Mustard oil improves blood flow and improves the overall health of the baby. Massaging your baby daily makes the body healthy and strong. Apart from this, mustard oil helps a lot in keeping the body warm. This is the reason why mustard oil is used to keep the baby warm in cold weather and cold areas.

Get rid of skin diseases Take some garlic buds and heat them lightly by adding mustard oil. Now when the oil cools down, apply it on the baby’s chest. In this way, cough and cold can be reduced to a great extent in the infant. You can also add basil leaves instead of garlic. Mustard oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties. This protects the child against skin infection when massaged. Mustard oil helps protect your baby from many skin infections. Also read: Benefits of massaging your baby with almond oil

Hair is thick Mustard oil is very effective in improving the growth of baby’s hair. Massaging hair and scalp daily with this oil helps in hair growth. Mustard oil also protects children from mosquito bites. The strong smell of this oil keeps the baby away from mosquitoes. Also read: Massage your baby with this oil in winter, you will get full benefits

Antibacterial and antifungal oils Mustard oil has many antibacterial properties and this is the reason why massaging this oil keeps baby’s skin healthy and does not cause any infection on the skin. The baby often gets a fungal infection that causes a lot of trouble. If you massage your child with mustard oil, the risk of fungal infection is reduced to a great extent. Also read: How to massage a newborn baby

Method of using mustard oil You can use this oil in more ways to get more benefit from this baby. Boil the oil first and then cool it and fill it in a bottle. Massage your baby’s head and body daily with this oil before bathing.

If you want, you can also use it by heating the oil as needed a few minutes before use.

Boil celery in mustard oil and let it cool down. Now massage your baby with oil.

You can also use garlic buds or basil leaves in mustard oil by heating them.

.



