The contests in which there are Tempting prizes usually have a lot of participation from people in the United Statesand even more so if they do not have to leave their homes to be part of them. This is an initiative that a renowned company recently promoted.

Ring, the prestigious smart doorbell and home surveillance company, is preparing for the arrival of Halloween in October, and launched a contest in which people can compete by submitting a video of a recording of your house in which they capture any type of paranormal activity. The winner will take home US$100,000.

In any case, there are a series of requirements to participate: in principle, be over 18 years of age and be a legal resident of the United States. On the other hand, it is also required that the video be recorded with a device belonging to the company, that is, with one of its security cameras.

Those who are interested must upload their videos to the platform, making sure that the paranormal activity occurs during the first 30 seconds of it, which will be what the company will evaluate. There is time until November 1 to register, or until the quotas of 5,000 participants are filled.

Likewise, the company assured that No purchase is necessary to participate.beyond the fact that the video has to be recorded with one of their products. “Have you seen a ghost? Don’t forget to participate in our raffle for a chance to win US$100,000,” the company wrote on its official X account, promoting the curious initiative.

How will the winner of the US$100,000 for this contest in the United States be chosen?

The winner of the US$100,000 from Ring will be based on four criteria evaluation, as reported by the company on its website: visibility of the ghost, uniqueness of the entrance, entertainment value and engagement, divided into 25 points for each category up to 100.

But that’s not all: there will be a jury with special guestssince they will participate in it Finn Wolfhard, leading actor in Stranger Thingsand paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman, among other prominent people who will be part of the event that caught the attention of many on the networks.