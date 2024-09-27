According to the criteria of
In any case, there are a series of requirements to participate: in principle, be over 18 years of age and be a legal resident of the United States. On the other hand, it is also required that the video be recorded with a device belonging to the company, that is, with one of its security cameras.
Those who are interested must upload their videos to the platform, making sure that the paranormal activity occurs during the first 30 seconds of it, which will be what the company will evaluate. There is time until November 1 to register, or until the quotas of 5,000 participants are filled.
Likewise, the company assured that No purchase is necessary to participate.beyond the fact that the video has to be recorded with one of their products. “Have you seen a ghost? Don’t forget to participate in our raffle for a chance to win US$100,000,” the company wrote on its official X account, promoting the curious initiative.
How will the winner of the US$100,000 for this contest in the United States be chosen?
The winner of the US$100,000 from Ring will be based on four criteria evaluation, as reported by the company on its website: visibility of the ghost, uniqueness of the entrance, entertainment value and engagement, divided into 25 points for each category up to 100.
But that’s not all: there will be a jury with special guestssince they will participate in it Finn Wolfhard, leading actor in Stranger Thingsand paranormal investigator Katrina Weidman, among other prominent people who will be part of the event that caught the attention of many on the networks.
