Everyone dreams that his face always glows. So nowadays people use many expensive products found in the market on their face, so that their face always shine. But even today, there are many people who believe in home remedies and consider it appropriate to make a facepack or scrub at home. However, making a homemade facepack is also very beneficial as it does not contain chemicals, due to which it is quite safe.

There are many facepacks from honey to milk and aloe vera to gram flour that treat many skin problems. Although all these things are completely natural, but you need to take some care while preparing the mixture. All these things are quite effective and having many properties, some things also react differently when mixed together in a facepack. Here we are going to talk about some such materials, which should be avoided while making a facepack.

sugar

There are also many face-scrubs that recommend the use of sugar. It is said that the Chinese can naturally say that the exfoliator or so can replace your old skin to give new skin and remove dirt and germs from your face. All this is fine, but there is a drawback to it, it can also damage your soft skin due to its roughness or sharp edges. Actually, when you use sugar as a scrub, you rub your face and its harsh rash can also cause sores on your skin. If you want to use a natural scrubber while preparing your facepack, you can use salt or oatmeal. They are much softer than sugar and will clean your skin safely. Make sure to always apply a good moisturizer on your face after scrubbing to prevent acne and skin rash. Also read: Deepika-Alia, who has failed in front of Bhagyashree’s beauty, puts these 3 things on her face to look younger at the age of 51

Essential Oils



Essential oils are commonly used in beauty products, due to which they are also very popular. From neroli or orange blossoms and lavender oil to tea tree and citrus oils, they cater to many skin issues. While some essential oils treat pimples, and help provide a natural glow. The most important thing here is that you use the right essential oil. These are highly effective liquids and should always be used with caution. Avoid using these in a facepack, as they may react differently with products such as yogurt, lemon, and honey, which are some of the common ingredients used to make face masks. Always use these special oils mixed with a common oil. You can use cold coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil for this. Just use 1-2 drops of essential oil, because using it in large quantities can burn your skin.

Baking soda and lemon



Baking soda and lemon are often used in all homemade foods or scrubs. But these ingredients are not necessarily safe for everyone’s skin. At the same time, its effect on people with sensitive skin can be dangerous. Mixing a lot of baking soda with lemon can spoil the soft skin of your face. They are commonly used to make facepacks, which are meant to soften your skin. You should avoid using this mixture on your face, as it may cause irritation or itching. This can be useful to remove tanning on the hands, but make sure that you do a test by applying it in one place before using it.

Apple vinegar



People who have very sensitive skin and have pimples on their face should not use apple cider vinegar. Use of this mask while making face mask can cause some skin problems. Make sure that you always get information about it from a dermatologist before applying anything on your face.

For more information, let us tell you that you always do a patch test before applying the pack on your face. You can remove the possibility of allergy by doing a sample test. We would advise you to consult a skin specialist once before using any product or household material.