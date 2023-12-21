What book to give to someone who likes Jane Austen and has already read everything by her? A lover of art history? And an 11-year-old boy who loves to skate and draw? Or who hasn't found a great read this year? The list of the best books of the year is extensive – you can consult it here – but it does not offer proposals for everyone. For this reason, our colleagues have reopened the office. Babelia and the Culture section of EL PAÍS so that, based on the clues provided, it can propose titles that, hopefully, will delight readers.

The consultation, launched from EL PAÍS' Instagram accounts, received more than 300 questions, especially on topics, and for all ages. It is noted that among the readers there are equal parts fans of history books and those who cannot stand them; There are lovers of Jane Austen or Almudena Grandes, and followers of crime or horror novels. We have tried to collect the most representative ones here with a clear desire: to try to ensure that those who receive the precious gift of a book enjoy it.

“He loves adventure books and likes to read about loneliness”: Well Robinson Crusoe ! A classic adventure about loneliness.

“Likes Heartstoppers ”: In the clouds, by Bernat Cormand: a beautiful illustrated story of discovering one's own identity through friendship

“A short book, for all ages, man or woman. For people with a good sense of humor”: The secret of the holidays , by Francisco Casavella. Very funny. It's not very short, nor very long, but it's a party. EITHER The death of the Hipster brief and hilarious.

“For a Spanish Literature teacher and lover of graphic novels”: Frédéric Pajak's comics published by Errata Naturae on philosophy, such as The immense loneliness and The death of Walter Benjamin.

“He loves Jane Austen, he has read everything about her”: I would try to continue with Emily Brontë and her Wuthering Heights. EITHER Normal people by Sally Rooney has a lot of Austen but is contemporary.

“For my 13-year-old daughter. Her favorite books are My name is Goa and How strong! goa ”: ESO begins. Save yourself who can! Although you have probably already taken two ESO courses, you will love it

“A book to cheer you up and something feminist”: I do not remember anything , by Nora Ephron. Short and very fun.

“He loves Nora Ephron”: Fran Lebowitz shares Ephron's wit, her New York vibe, and has a bit more bad temper. See Any day in New York .

“Feminism+essay+likes literature”: Memories of my nonexistence by Rebecca Solnit.

“He loves the poetry of Pablo Neruda, Federico García Llorca, but something new in Spanish poetry”: Hunch by Berta García Faet, one of the freshest voices in current Spanish poetry.

“He has many books about mental health and loves stories and drawings that teach things”: Fun Home by Allison Bechdel (if adult).

“Recently retired doctor + bookworm + is attracted to graphic novels”: The last of Paco Roca, The abyss of oblivion or the comic adaptation of The name of the rose by Milo Manara.

“Likes Donkey Belly and is a fan of young talents”: dad loves us a family drama by novelist Leticia G. Domínguez.

“A mystery book, with murders where it is very difficult to discover who the culprit is”: The assassins of the moon, by David Grann; a community where everyone begins to die. Because?

“He likes Vila Matas, critical philosophy and neurotic characters”: free theme, by Alejandro Zambra. The logic of contradiction.

“He likes historical novels, I want to give him something feminist. Story of some woman (novel)”: Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell. a Queen on stage , by Hilary Mantel.

“Non-classical and well-written scary stories”: The Collateral Effects collection from the Caja Negra publishing house offers disruptive horror and science fiction novels, not at all classic and very disturbing. You might also like The Collateral Effects collection from the Caja Negra publishing house offers disruptive horror and science fiction novels, not at all classic and very disturbing. You might also like The things we lost in the fire by Mariana Enriquez

“He loves books about Rome, but new ones that are not by Posteguillo”: Mary Beard's last essay, Emperor of Rome . Thrilling.

“Novels with many characters and intersecting stories”: Life: instructions for use by Georges Perec, recreates in detail the lives of several families who live in the same building.

“His favorite book is Our part of the night and he loves nature”: This year one of the best essays I have read about nature came out, The immensity of the world , by Ed Yong. Highly recommended.

“To my mother, who is a great reader. Isabel Allende and Almudena Grandes are her favorites”: The lost light, by Nino Haratischwili, a novel about four friends that covers the history of Georgia.

“Her favorite writer is Almudena Grandes and she doesn't want historical novels”: Surely Almudena Grandes would have liked us to recommend a Galdós classic: is there a better great novel than Fortunata and Jacinta?

Your favorite book is The disgusting ones for comedy, but above all for social criticism”: Content by Carlo Padial, a satire on the absurdity of contemporary technology companies.

“Philosophical novel like Milan Kundera as The joke , The unbearable lightness of being either The ignorance” : Writing or life, by Jorge Semprún or The long journey .

“Something experimental + hasn't found much reading this year”: Babelia's Book of the Year, Fortune , by Hernán Díaz. A novel of novels to reflect on money.

“He likes Stefan Sweig and debating, commenting and analyzing human behavior”: Don't Stefan Zweig want to repeat? 24 hours in the life of a woman it is a jewel; and biography Marie Antoinette, A Freudian x-ray of a woman overcome by circumstances. or Zweig's biography by Luis Moreno.

“His favorite book is we were children by Patti Smith, and loves memoirs”: Please kill Me a hilarious oral history of New York punk, by Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain.

“A book to accompany the tickets for our trip to Naples”: Elena Ferrante's trilogy; Naples 1944 by Norman Lewis; Napatrid , by Erri de Luca; and Pompeii by Mary Beard.

“Music, musicals and dancing lindy hop ”: Swing Times , by Zadie Smith, by Zadie Smith.

“She adores Milena Busquets and doesn't like long books”: Pure passion, by Nobel Prize winner Annie Ernaux, one of Busquets' favorite novelists along with Colette.

“For an 11-year-old boy who likes skate and draw”: The great book of Cuttlas, of Calpurnio.

“His favorite collection is '5 worlds' and he loves paddle tennis and football. She is 10 years old “: The book series of Great football . At home it worked for us.

“Moving with almost 100 boxes of books, comics, novels, stories, essays… what to surprise with?”: It seems like an impossible mission, but we could try quality literary journalism: V13 of Carrère?

“My grandmother is turning 87 and lives in a small town. “She likes real women's stories”: Definitely Our mothers , by Gemma Ruiz. In Catalan it was a great success and the Spanish edition was distributed in a few days.

“He loves everything that has to do with friendship”: The trilogy about Naples by Elena Ferrante, which begins with The wonderful friend.

“He is attracted to Korea and everything related to this country”: There is an author of very good comic books about Korea, Keum Suk Gendry-Kim. They are titled Grass and The wait .

“A book for someone who loves art history”: Essay What are you looking at? by Will Gompertz, or About the artists by John Berger.

“His favorite book is The wild detectives. He loves how Bolaño catches, but he already wants to read someone else”: We take a risk in the recommendation, but we believe we are going to get it right: The destruction by Bret Easton Ellis.

“His favorite novel is The book of illusions, by Paul Auster, and he loves fictional biographies”: If you are also interested in science you might like it. A terrible greenery by Benjamin Labatut.

“Red Queen + crime novel”: Stephen King's latest, which is a crime novel: Holly .

“For my son, 12 years old. “He is an advanced reader of historical novels and a fan of World War II”: Maybe The light you can't seeby Anthony Doerr.

