The digital platform has launched a limited-time promotion with a pack of one of the classic series of the genre.

It is always good news when we tell you that there is a free game that you can easily get. And from GOG They have been offering several titles for a limited time for several days; although it seems that the CD Projekt digital store makes less noise than promotions of its competition. The case is if you visit their official Web, you can get at the moment not one, but three games.

The saga bets on Action RPG and an elaborate storyGOG is giving away Shadowrun Trilogy, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong. Not bad, right? To get them, you only have to go to the main page of the store and, if you are already registered and have an account, a banner appears in the central part of the home page for you to claim the game. But you have to be quick, because it is a 72-hour promotion that ends on June 28.

If you do not know the Shadowrun saga, they offer a style of Turn-based RPG With a 2D development that stands out for a story of those that keep you trapped until the end, with very well-constructed characters. A well-known license among fans of the genre that you can now get completely free of charge.

