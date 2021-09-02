Confirmed for PC and PS5, the video game advances in its first video dizzying action sequences.

To the joy of players like Mario Gómez, video games of the looter-shooter type are far from going through their worst moment, with Destiny 2 marking high activity figures on Steam awaiting new expansions and with new guests on the market such as Project Magnum, a production presented a few weeks ago for PC that just confirmed its release on PS5.

The details about the production are still scarce, although its trailer reveals an ambitious graphic staging running on the console.

According to those responsible, Nat Games —A subsidiary of Nexon Co.—, Project Magnum seeks to offer beautiful special effects and genuine characters in its design capable of engaging users in a science fiction world. The playable end? Participate in epic PvE battles where you will have to master different skills, weapons and movements to defeat big bosses.

The trailer that accompanies the news makes this approach clear, with visceral melee combat and also many action sequences from a distance. Likewise, the presence of some kind of hook that allows users to overcome obstacles and increase the fast-paced nature of the shooter.

Nat Games aims to release this looter-shooter simultaneously around the world, so it will not be a proposal that remains from the beginning in the Asian market. At the moment, yes, its release date is unknown. It is also unclear if, in addition to PC and PS5, it will come to Xbox Series X | S and last generation consoles. In fact, Project Magnum has not yet been definitively baptized. We will have to wait for future appointments to know these and other details.

More about: Project Magnum, NAT Games and Nexon.