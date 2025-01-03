Chad Stahelski director of the saga John Wick, He knows what it’s like to suffer on a movie set. And not only because his films with Keanu Reeves be a festival of pain and massacre, but also for his career as a stuntman, stunt chief and second unit director in films ranging from the saga Matrix to Avengers: Infinity War.

So when Stahelski himself gives you a list of directors who have helped shape the adventures of Baba Yaga, You learn it as soon as possible. To begin with, because it is most complete and interesting… and, to continue, because we do not want to risk our right of admission to the Continental when Winston decides to give us a cinephilia test.

Sergio Leone

We start with an easy one: with Clint Eastwood and without him (but better with him, there is no doubt), the author of the ‘Dollar Trilogy’ he made mincemeat of the foundations of the western, offering a way that was as novel as it was amoral to capture violence in cinema.

Akira Kurosawa

This one could also be seen coming. To begin with, because the Japanese filmmaker was a master of action, especially if there were katanas involved. But also for those protagonists who, like the characters of Toshiro Mifune in The seven samurai and yojimbo, They walk on the border of the amoral and the heroic, just like John Wick.

Bernardo Bertolucci

The first surprise on the list: what the hell does the director of Novecento and The last emperor with the High Table and his murderers? Perhaps the fact that Bertolucci directed a thriller as glacial and aesthetic as The conformist have something to do with it.

Andrei Tarkovsky

Surely, the director of stalker and Andrei Rublev He would have been furious to see himself included on this list. Even so, its protagonists are usually as impassive as Mr. Wick, and the saga’s devilish montages are, in their own way, a form of “sculpting in time.”

Quentin Tarantino

While John Wick has a hard time saying two words in a row, the characters tarantinians They don’t shut up even under water. What do they have in common, then? His love for Asian action cinema, his tragic sense of life… and the predisposition to pull the trigger.

Steven Spielberg

Don’t let his tenderness fool you: if the director of The Fabelmans put the public in its pocket, it was not only because of its rich aliens or its stories of crying a lot, but also because of set pieces as exciting as those of Shark and the saga Indiana Jones.

Wong Kar-wai

Sumptuous aestheticism and raw feelings masked under a layer of oriental politeness: in films like Chungking Express and Wishing to love, John Wick would feel at home. The same thing didn’t even kill anyone.

Zhang Yimou

Call star director ‘fifth generation’ of Chinese cinema, Yimou became known with period dramas such as The red lantern but he has ended up giving himself fully to wuxia (martial arts cinema) with titles as splendid as The House of Flying Daggers.

