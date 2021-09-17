WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers shows its first gameplay with touches of dark medieval fantasy.

By now, it is clear that China He has set his sights on the video game sector, because their initiatives in this area have been so impressive that they have managed to attract the attention of the West. Now, Leenzee Games is the latest Chinese developer to capture our interest with their next game: WUCHANG Fallen Feathers. A title that will undoubtedly fascinate any lover of the Most popular RPG of recent years.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers follows that tonic so characteristic of the RPG of dark medieval fantasy with an argument very typical of the country from which it comes. Depending on the game, we will have the opportunity to see the end of the Ming dynasty during the Imperial era of China, which will lead us to a battle against almost supernatural forces that will try to kill the protagonist.

In his newly released gameplay of more than 18 minutes, We note that the Leenzee Games game will be to the taste of all players who have enjoyed the challenge of the Dark Souls or its dark and medieval aesthetics. In this sense, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers will take us through landscapes that, with their ruin, indicate the imminent disappearance of the Ming dynasty, while at the same time defending ourselves against multiple enemies that will stand in the way.

Despite the length of said gameplay, the development of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers is far from over, as Leenzee Games has dated it to 2024, so we still do not know the platforms on which it will be released. If, on the other hand, you are interested in adventures of the style that come from the land of the rising sun, take a look at the latest chinese initiatives, such as Swordman. Xie Yun Liu Zhuan, a title with a lot of action and spectacle, or Black Myth Wukong, which has especially attracted the attention of a good number of players.

More about: WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, China, RPG and Action.