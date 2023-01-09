In one of the messages found by the investigators, Andrea Incorvaia threatened to take his own life if Giulia Donato left him

New disconcerting details emerge on the tragedy that took place on Wednesday morning in Genoa. In particular, a message sent by Andrea Incorvaia to his girlfriend emerged Giulia Donato, in which the security guard threatened to take his own life if she left him. The 32-year-old, at the height of yet another quarrel, first shot her and then took his own life.

To tell other baffling details about what happened in the middle of last week in the neighborhood apartment Pontedecimo of Genoa, it was Valentina CorvaiaAndrea’s sister, who on Wednesday morning found the bodies of her brother and sister-in-law lying lifeless on the ground.

The woman explained that her brother was going through a difficult periodwho was undergoing psychotherapy sessions and kept the matter hidden at work for fear of being fired.

On Wednesday morning, Valentina Incorvaia explained, she and Andrea had to run some errands. So she has tried to contact him, but received no response. At that point he tried to call Giulia, but her phone was ringing too. It was at that moment that the 32-year-old’s sister realized that something serious had happened.

Andrea’s macabre message to Giulia Donato

The investigators continue the investigations and to collect testimonialsto try to shed as much clarity as possible on the matter.

Giulia’s acquaintances have told that the history between the two was sickespecially because of the jealousy of him, which has recently become asphyxiating. He was always checking her whereabouts and her phone and she had come to the decision to leave him.

And it is precisely this imminent separation that, according to the hypotheses, he could have triggered something unhealthy in the mind of the security guard.

To confirm this, a macabre message found by the investigators on the phones of the two. Andrea, in one of the many quarrels, had in fact threatened Giulia wrote that if she had left him, he would have taken his own life.

About a year ago Giulia had suffered another very serious trauma. Her daughter Azzurra, born premature, is died at only one month old. The baby was born from a previous relationship. A few months later, in the spring, she met Andrea on the internet and started a story with him.