If you leave me it is not: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 22 June 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Se me leave mi non vale, a 2016 comedy film written and directed by Vincenzo Salemme, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Vincenzo and Paolo, after being left by their respective companions, Sara and Federica, meet by chance and decide to take revenge: Vincenzo will make Federica fall in love with himself, and Paolo will do the same with Sara, with the intention of leaving them. But nothing goes as expected, also because Alberto, a penniless actor who should play the role of Vincenzo’s driver but then, due to a misunderstanding, the roles are reversed.

If you leave me it is not: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of If You Leave Me Not Worth it, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme: Vincenzo

Paolo Calabresi: Paolo D’Ambrogio

Carlo Buccirosso: Alberto Giorgiazzi

Carlo Giuffré: Paolo’s father

Tosca D’Aquino: Federica

Serena Autieri: Sara Luchini

Veronica Mazza: Colleague of the travel agency

Mirea Flavia Stellato: Secretary

Streaming and tv

Where to see If you leave me is not valid on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 22, 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it.