From a satellite view, the Cameroonian village of Etouha, where Cécile Bibiane Ndjebet was born and raised 61 years ago, is a forest. The trees do not allow us to see the houses, nor the roads, nor the cultivated fields in which the activist learned to love nature and witnessed the effort that African women make to support their families and communities, cultivating a land that it is not yours. That is why she studied Agronomy and Community Forestry Management. After completing her years as a civil servant, mandatory for having received support to study at a public university in her country, she co-founded two organizations: Cameroon Ecology (2001), with the aim of training women to recover more than 1,000 hectares of forest by 2030 ; and the Network of African Women for Community Forest Management (REFACOF), in 2009. That was the year he met the Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai, the first African to receive, in 2004, the Nobel Peace Prize. An encounter that left a mark on her and reinforced her determination to restore degraded areas while fighting for women’s rights. Her efforts were recognized in 2022 precisely with the Wangari Maathai Champions of the Forest Awardand also with the UN Champions of the Earth.

This 2023 has received another award, the Prize for Humanity from the Portuguese Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, with an endowment of one million euros that he will share with the other two laureates (the Indonesian indigenous leader Bandi Apai Janggut and the Brazilian environmentalist Lélia Wanick). “This award has funding for my women. It will serve to support them in the work of restoring the forest, for the development of income-generating activities and in improving their ability to access decision-making structures”, she lists.

Ask. How did you unite the fight for women’s rights and the preservation of the environment?

Answer. I grew up in a small town with rural women. And at only four or five years old, I could already see that my mother was carrying all the load. She was the last to go to bed and the first to get up every day. I thought: “This is too much”. It was very difficult for me to understand why I had to work so hard. At that age, she told him: “When I grow up, I will defend you and the rural women. You are suffering too much.” My mother laughed. And when I spent the day with her in the field, she would tell me: “The forest is very important to our lives. You have to take care of it, love it, protect it”.

Q. As it did?

R. I dedicated myself to social forestry. And then I met Wangari Maathai in 2009. She had created the Congo Basin Forest Fund and I had founded the NGO Cameroon Ecology. I submitted an application for financing and they chose us. When he came to Cameroon he visited us and asked me to visit the projects, so we went to the forest, to the communities we were working with. While I was with her, she told me: “I have a feeling that you are the type of woman that I am looking for. Make African women take care of the forest like they take care of their babies. Only they can help Africa reverse the destructive management of natural resources.”

My ambition is to inspire millions of girls and women, not just in Cameroon, but throughout Africa.

Q. He left his mark.

R. Yes. I will never forget that, when he said goodbye, he told me: “I have a mission for you. Have the women of Africa plant fruit trees. You know why? Because its fruits will feed them, improve their income, their health, that of their children and that of the community, and the tree will be there for humanity”. Wangari Maathai was an inspiration to continue fighting for environmental conservation, biodiversity and forest restoration.

Q. How many trees have you gotten planted since then?

R. Millions. I don’t know the numbers very well. But if in the mangrove area there are 600 hectares and in one hectare there are 10,000 trees, you get the idea… And the fish have returned! We have to continue planting.

Q. Who would you like to inspire?

R.. If Wangari Maathai were alive today, I’m sure she would be very proud of me because just as she inspired me, I am inspiring hundreds, thousands of girls and women. And my ambition is to inspire millions, not just in Cameroon, but across Africa. What Wangari Maathai entrusted to us, we have to fulfill and do as much as we can. I have a lot of passion, and I need it.

Q. When will you be satisfied?

R. It can’t be that women are the ones who produce 80% of the food and that they do not have the right to own the land. Has no sense. And that is the situation of the majority of women in Africa. So until I can change it, I won’t be happy enough.

At only four or five years old, I could already see that my mother was carrying all the load. She was the last to go to bed and the first to get up every day.

Q. It is often said that African women will change the continent, even the world, do you believe that?

R. It’s reality. We are 50% of the population and we dominate the management of families, we lead the production of food and we take care of the education of children. If you want to achieve sustainable development in Africa, you have to put African women at the center. If you ignore African women, forget about sustainable development.

Q. Have you ever faced problems for your activism?

R. It has been very difficult trying to push for political reforms. In the Government they see you as an enemy and you have to show them that no, that what you are looking for is the best for everyone. For that, a lot of time and sacrifices are needed. I was detained for 24 hours for my defense of the forests about 10 years ago. But if you don’t experience something like that, you’re not doing your job right. In Cameroon and abroad, I have received threats and have sometimes feared for my life. But in my country, if you show that what you do is true, they start to support you.

Climate change is a reality and it is worsening the situation of the communities in our countries, it is increasing poverty and bringing back very violent conflicts

Q. What were they accusing her of?

R. He was in a process to prove that there was an illegal exploitation of the forest. And big companies, with a lot of money, don’t like you spreading it. But I didn’t give up and they realized that what I do is good for the country, for the people and for our women. And they support me. They said: “Take us all to the prison”.

Q. What would you say to leaders who deny climate change?

R. That climate change is a reality and is worsening the situation of communities in our countries. It is increasing poverty and bringing back very violent conflicts. So we have to act if we want to save the planet and people. And time is very limited. If we continue to just talk without mobilizing the resources that are needed, it could be too late. And future generations will blame us. They will ask us what we did to avoid it and we will not have an answer. Billions of dollars have been pledged to countries to address climate change. But where are they?

