Madame at the center of the controversy for a tweet that the social media people did not like at all. The singer from Vicenza wrote that she is not willing to give a selfie to those who do not know her music, do not buy her CDs, or do not go to her concerts.

This is the content of the offending message: “If you haven’t listened to the record, or if you haven’t taken the CD or the ticket, or if you don’t know what I’m talking about, if you haven’t done anything for me, don’t make me get up while I’m eating for a photo . Because I’m Madame 24 ore only for those who use me for music, for the rest I’m a 19-year-old Venetian grumpy ”. Needless to say, on social networks a shower of comments and Madame ended up in the trendig topic of Twitter. And there are no memes.

A user sarcastically writes: “After the green pass the Madame pass: Madame fans from tomorrow go around with the Mondadori receipt or the Ticketone receipt to show her that you are her fan in case you meet her”. And again: “Madame you are not the first twenty year old who is successful, I wanted to tell you”. Numerous, however, also the fans of the young artist who have sided in her favor: for them she would have sinned only of “inexperience” in her utterances.