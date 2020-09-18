Take a diet rich in fiber
Fiber is very beneficial for health. It takes longer time in digestion which does not cause hunger for long time. This saves you from eating more. Fruits, seeds, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts contain plenty of fiber. Include these in your daily diet.
Eat more protein
The study has found that consuming plenty of protein keeps weight under control. In addition, consuming more protein also reduces arm fat. A diet with more protein improves body composition and reduces stored fat. Meat, sea food, legumes, eggs and dairy products are rich in protein. Therefore, they should be consumed regularly.
Avoid sugar
It is important to avoid overeating calories to control weight. According to the study, to burn one pound of fat, 3500 calories are required. Consumption of sugar increases calories rapidly. To maintain glucose level in the body, instead of processed sugar, take fresh fruits, juice, honey, brown sugar and jaggery.
Eat less carbohydrates
Refined carbohydrate intake should be avoided to remove upper arm fat. These carbohydrates increase blood sugar in the body and are not easily digested. Instead of carbohydrates, you should consume wholegrain, buckwheat, oats and barley.
Keep the body hydrated
Drinking enough water not only reduces weight but also reduces the fat of the upper arm. Water is beneficial for health. It hydrates the body, strengthens immunity and protects the stomach from infection. Drink a glass of water a few hours before a meal. This causes fat burn in the body.
