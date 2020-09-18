Usually, despite all the body shapes being beautiful, many times we hesitate to wear our favorite outfits. Actually, our flabby arms (tulthuli arms) look very bad due to which we are not able to wear sleeveless tops or spaghetti dresses. Due to this, the confidence also starts to weaken.

Actually, we are all going to get rid of our flabby arms but we do not have that much time. Many women meditate for a few days but are not able to become regular. Due to this, the fat of the upper arm remains intact. You do not need to be upset though. Try these 5 easy tips and get rid of flabby arms.

Take a diet rich in fiber



Fiber is very beneficial for health. It takes longer time in digestion which does not cause hunger for long time. This saves you from eating more. Fruits, seeds, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts contain plenty of fiber. Include these in your daily diet.

Eat more protein



The study has found that consuming plenty of protein keeps weight under control. In addition, consuming more protein also reduces arm fat. A diet with more protein improves body composition and reduces stored fat. Meat, sea food, legumes, eggs and dairy products are rich in protein. Therefore, they should be consumed regularly.

Avoid sugar



It is important to avoid overeating calories to control weight. According to the study, to burn one pound of fat, 3500 calories are required. Consumption of sugar increases calories rapidly. To maintain glucose level in the body, instead of processed sugar, take fresh fruits, juice, honey, brown sugar and jaggery.

Eat less carbohydrates



Refined carbohydrate intake should be avoided to remove upper arm fat. These carbohydrates increase blood sugar in the body and are not easily digested. Instead of carbohydrates, you should consume wholegrain, buckwheat, oats and barley.

Keep the body hydrated



Drinking enough water not only reduces weight but also reduces the fat of the upper arm. Water is beneficial for health. It hydrates the body, strengthens immunity and protects the stomach from infection. Drink a glass of water a few hours before a meal. This causes fat burn in the body.