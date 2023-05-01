Mexico.- In the Republic there is an enormous cultural diversity that is reflected in customs, physical features and surnames as frequent as Fernandez, Gonzalez, Rodriguez, and Garciaall of them arrived in the Spanish conquest, but only the last He is Basque and has a history that few know.

Organizations such as the Royal Academy of the Basque Language emphasize that the surname ‘García’ has its origin in the Basque Country. Next you will know who was the first to wear it and how it is related to the nobility.

This surname, according to the historian and heraldist Alberto Montaner, comes from ‘hartz’, which in Basque means “bear”. The professional affirms that he later evolved into (h) artzea.

On the other hand, the linguist Alfonso Irigoyen considers that ‘García’ descends from ‘gazte’, which means ‘young’ in the same Basque language.

Where does the last name Garcia come from?

To break doubts. This last name is patronymicthat is to say, that “it was derived from the name of the father or some ancestor and was applied to the son or another descendant”.

Its origins date back to pre-Roman Hispania, which is why it is related to the Iberian and Aquitanian peoples prior to Roman rule in the Basque Country.

He The surname ‘García’ was used for the first time in a documented way in Navarre, according to archives from 789 and 791. The historian Ramón Menéndez Pidal considers that he expanded to all of what is now Spain during the Reconquest.

Experts say that, according to their research, the King of León, ‘García I de León’, was the first person of nobility to wear it between 870 and 914. The monarch was the son of the King of Asturias Alfonso III the Great and Queen Jimena of Asturias.

But he was not the only nobleman to wear it, the son of Íñigo Arista, first king of Pamplona, ​​’García Íñiguez’, also carried it during the ninth century.

Basque surnames with noble origin

munibe

arteaga

Ariza

moyua

ibarra

Areizaga

aguirre

barrenetxea

Corral

alava

lily

Mazarredo

dodge

Mata Linares

Urbina

Here we gave you a list of surnames originating from the nobility, some of them more common than others in Mexico.