Studying and interested in a specific topic is something that many people do in Spain and worldwide. In the case of those who are attracted to useful, old and value objects, we find a branch known as numismatics.

This is defined in the Spanish Language dictionary as the “discipline that studies coins and medals, mainly the old ones», which includes euros and cents, among many others.

Both those who dedicate themselves to this and the fans who always feel curious about these objects have some knowledge of currencies that know that They have more value that those we usually use on a day -to -day basis.

And it is that minting failures, special editions or oddities in certain rolls of euros and cents in Europe can make some currencies a real treasure. Today we talk to you about a two -euro coin that could be much more than that, exceeding thousands of euros If certain requirements are met.









The € 2 currency that can be worth up to 5,000 euros

If we imagine A two -euro currency Normal and current we know that it has two colors and, for each face, the number of the value it represents, in this case two, and on the other, a distinctive of the country from which it comes, normally.

The use and circulation of coins through different countries can cause them to reach our authentic hands Unique copies which can be valued with a high price in the world of numismatics.

In this case, the currency we are talking about comes from France, from 2001 and is known as The currency of the ‘tree of life’because this is the image that appears on the back of the face of these two euros. The coin of two euros was designed by the artist Joaquín Jiménez, who incorporated a tree that surrounded a hexagonal figure, and, above this, the popular French motto appears inscribed: “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” that translated into Spanish is freedom, equality, fraternity.

In addition, in this face of the coin of two euros you can see the letters F and R, which represent the French Republic and, at the bottom, the year of coin coin is also included, 2001. The secret for this currency to reach a great value in the market for collectors and interested is that The two zeros of 2001 stand out slightly from the silver edge of the currency, entering the golden zone, as well as the stars of the outermost area, which also reach the golden zone, details that are given by a coinage failure.

Although on each platform and antique page you can find different pricesfor this currency you can pay thousands of euros. As can be read on the web SUBOCOLECECECE.netthere is a currency of 2001 in which «there are failures in the typography of the stars and the year of broadcast, so it makes it a very special and complicated edition of finding for its printing defect. Therefore, examples of this currency have been seen for sale in portals by up to 5000 euros».

On other websites such as Milanuncios.com Coins of 2 euros with these characteristics or that include almost all the oddities explained, they are offered by 1000, 2500, 3150 or 999 euros, among other prices.