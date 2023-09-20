Do you want to pocket more than 50 thousand Mexican pesos? Then you will be interested to know that the Banorte bank pays you just over 55 thousand pesos for three commemorative coins, and we will tell you what they are right away.

If you frequently access e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre and Amazon, you will surely have already noticed the hundreds of publications that can be found on these sites where Mexican bills and coins are sold and bought.

It is in this way that some of the Mexican banknotes and coins issued by the Bank of Mexico reach exorbitant prices, especially those copies that have certain characteristics.

At this point, you may remember the publications in Mercado Libre where the new 50 peso bill with the axolotl printed on it, which has won international awards, where it has reached prices of thousands of pesos.

However, it must be clear that the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes on electronic commerce platforms is not regulated, so anyone who buys or sells monetary units on Mercado Libre and Amazon may be victims of crimes, such as theft and fraud.

If you have these three commemorative coins, Banorte will pay you 55,700 pesos/Photo: Freepik

Due to the above, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has recommended to those who carry out the practice of buying and selling Mexican coins and banknotes that they do so through entities authorized to do so.

Thus, according to Banxico’s official website, one of the banking institutions that has its endorsement to sell and buy Mexican coins and banknotes is Banorte.

In this sense, Banorte bank has a special mechanism to buy and sell different commemorative coins, paying thousands of pesos for these monetary examples.

This is how, if you have the Centenario (50 gold pesos), the Azteca (20 gold pesos) and the Hidalgo (10 gold pesos), the Banorte bank pays you a total of 55,700 Mexican pesos.

The above taking into account that, according to the official website of the financial entity, it buys the Centenario (50 gold pesos) for 35 thousand pesos; the Azteca (20 pesos gold) at 13,800 pesos, and the Hidalgo (10 pesos gold) at 6,900 pesos.

Finally, if you are interested in selling or buying coins at Banorte, it is suggested that you go to one of its hundreds of branches and learn more about the buying and selling process.

