Leaving home without the mobile is unthinkable for most. It is an automatic reflection: we check pockets, bags or backpacks to make sure we carry it. But what happens when we are out? And when we return home? The way we interact with our devices could be demonstrating that, without realizing it, we are addicted to them.

A recent study of Amazon Kindle has put figures to this growing problem. 86% of respondents acknowledge feeling stress at night due to their mobile. 69% are awake more time than desired because it continues to review notifications. And more than half admits that its ability to concentrate has deteriorated. Is the mobile the new tobacco of the 21st century?

The impact of notifications on our brain

The notifications of mobiles and other devices have changed the way our brain works. According to Dr. Mark Williams, a neuroscientist in charge of the studyeach alert – a sound, vibration or visual message – activates our cognitive control network. This forces us to change task abruptly, affecting our ability to maintain attention for prolonged periods.

This constant “jump” between tasks creates a sensation of hyperalert that makes us less efficient. And the worst part is that, although we do not receive any notification, we continue to review the mobile as if we expected a stimulus that never comes. It is a behavior very similar to other addictions: The brain releases dopamine upon receiving a notification, reinforcing the habit of looking at the phone again and again.

The infinite loop: more stress, less dream

The survey in Australia shows a clear relationship between mobile use and night stress. 86% of respondents acknowledge feeling tense at the end of the day Because of the constant digital interruptions. To this is added that 69% lies later than expected because it is still hooked on the screen.

The problem is not only the amount of hours of sleep lost, but the quality of that rest. Mobile blue light affects melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep. By combining this with the constant stimulation of the brain due to notifications, we become more prone to insomnia and a less restful rest.

False control over time and attention

One of the most striking findings in the study is that many people believe they can control the time they spend on their devices. However, the data says otherwise: 78% of respondents check their mobile at least once per hour, And some get to do it up to 50 times.

This habit not only affects rest, but also productivity and the ability to concentrate. Every time the mobile distracts us, it costs us between 60 and 90 seconds focus on the task we had in hand. Multiplied by the tens of times that we consult it per day, the impact on our performance is enormous.

How can we break this addiction?

If the mobile is stealing us concentration and sleep, how can we regain control? Some experts recommend:

Disable unnecessary notifications: Reducing stimuli helps break the habit of constantly checking.

Reducing stimuli helps break the habit of constantly checking. Establish schedules without mobile: Avoid using mobile before sleeping and during key moments of the day improves rest and productivity.

Avoid using mobile before sleeping and during key moments of the day improves rest and productivity. Use concentration modes or “not disturb”: This minimizes interruptions and allows you to maintain the focus on important tasks.

This minimizes interruptions and allows you to maintain the focus on important tasks. Replace the mobile with other habits: Reading a book or practicing mindfulness can be effective alternatives to reduce mobile dependence.

Are we able to disconnect?

Technology has given us immediate access to information, entertainment and communication. But what cost? If most people already experience stress and sleep problems because of the mobile, it may be time to rethink our relationship with him.