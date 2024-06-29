With summer comes mosquitoes: be careful with mosquito coils to keep them away, they could cause irritation to the respiratory tract

With the arrival of the beautiful season, annoying insect bites begin: bracelets, repellents, tattoos and mosquito traps are the most commonly used methods to protect our skin. The mosquito coilsin particular, are one of the most popular remedies for keeping mosquitoes away during hot summer evenings, but it is important to know the potential risks associated with their use.

These anti-mosquito spirals are mainly composed of Dalmatian pyrethruma flower that contains the pyretina substance harmful to the nervous system of insects. The properties of the Dalmatian flower were already known in the past, but it was in the 19th century that John Baptist Zampironia pharmacist from Mestre, founded a laboratory to produce the Zampirinainsecticidal powder to be inserted into an anti-mosquito cone.

After World War II, a Japanese woman Yuki Ueyama suggested to her husband to produce mosquito repellents in the shape of a spiral for a longer burning time. The Venetian chemist adopted the same format, and since then the “Zampirone” has become the most well-known mosquito repellent incense.

The fumes from the mosquito coil, if they occur at close range or if lit in insufficiently ventilated internal environments, can release harmful substances such as formaldehyde. One study estimated that lighting a mosquito coil at home, a common habit in the southern hemisphere of the world, could release an amount of formaldehyde equivalent to that of 51 cigarettes.

Secondhand smoke caused by the zampirone could damage the respiratory tract, causing coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation and vomiting. Furthermore, inhaling these substances could cause insecticide poisoning, with symptoms such as blurred vision and nausea.

It is therefore essential to light mosquito coils only in outdoor and well-ventilated environments, to avoid the risk of damaging respiratory health and incurring irritation. Another precaution should be to never leave mosquito coils turned on without supervision, to avoid dangerous fires that could damage fabrics and flammable materials.

Although they are considered safe and non-toxic for humans, it is important to take the necessary precautions when using mosquito traps to ensure your health and safety during summer evenings. Paying attention to these tips can help you enjoy the summer with complete peace of mind: without bites and without poisoning.

