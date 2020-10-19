Just as stomach pain is not always a reason. Abdominal pain can be a problem due to many different reasons. In the same way, there is no single treatment for stomachache. During the treatment of stomach pain, full care is also taken in which part of the stomach the pain is taking. So that by understanding the causes of pain, a correct diagnosis can be made …

Common and unusual causes of abdominal pain

-Pet pain is mainly caused by two types of problems. The first problem is related to food and lifestyle. And the second type of stomach pain is due to some disease in the body.



Common causes of abdominal pain

– Abdominal pain due to indigestion

-Gas causes abdominal pain

-If excessive acid formation

-Stomach ache

Stomach ache after eating any infected food

Unusual reason

-When there is a problem of abdominal pain due to a particular disease, it is seen as an unusual cause of abdominal pain. Here are the names of those diseases, which cause stomach pain…

-Urin infection i.e. urinary infections

Hernia

-Pet ulcers or intestinal ulcers

– Kidney stones problem

-Appendicitis

Abdominal pain due to infection

-If you have started having pain within 10 to 15 minutes of eating any food or after a few hours you feel that you had eaten such a thing, so you are having a stomachache, then understand that whatever food you have eaten, He can become infected.

– Sudden sharp pain occurs in the stomach due to infected food. Also you feel the need to go potty. You can also understand this as a symptom of stomach ache caused by infected food.

You can use ginger if you have this kind of pain in stomach. First of all, wash the small pieces of ginger and chop it finely. Now keep a cup of water on the gas for heating and when the water becomes hot, add finely chopped ginger pieces in it.

After adding the gourd, keep this water covered for 2 to 3 minutes. Now filter this water into a cup and add a little honey to it and drink it slowly like tea. You will get relief in abdominal pain and the infection will not spread.

-You make ginger water like this two to three times a day and eat it. If you still have stomach ache, then contact your doctor immediately.