If there is a heavy metal god somewhere, he must hold Richie Faulkner (London, 1980) in very high esteem. Two years ago, the current lead guitarist for Judas Priest suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during a concert in Kentucky and managed to survive thanks to an almost miraculous combination of factors. It was right at the end of the repertoire, which also turned out to be shorter than usual because it was a festival, when he began to feel unwell. This was key. If the condition had set in a couple of songs earlier he probably would have tried to hold out until the end, which would have drastically reduced his chances. In addition, the circumstance arose that the compound was located very close to a hospital, so that he was able to receive adequate medical attention in a matter of minutes.

During his recovery, Faulkner wasted no time. He clung to music to get ahead. In addition to recording what will be the next Judas Priest album, he founded Elegant Weapons, a ‘superband’ made up of musicians from other established formations. To shape his first work, ‘Horns for a Halo’, which goes on sale this Friday, he recruited his partner Scott Travis, drummer for Judas Priest, as well as singer Ronnie Romero, present in the latest incarnations of Rainbow and Michael Schenker Group, and bassist Rex Brown, from Pantera. A stellar lineup that has raised the expectations of the fans.

Elegant Weapons’ live debut in Spain will take place next Sunday June 25 in Cartagena, within the framework of the Rock Imperium festival. Their performance will be one of the highlights of a day completed by the legendary KISS, Skid Row and another ‘superband’, The Winery Dogs, a trio made up of the titans Mike Portnoy, Billy Sheehan and Richie Kotzen.

Videoclip of 'Do Or Die', by Elegant Weapons.



How has receiving a new opportunity after a near-death experience affected you?

-In the first place, most of the people who suffer from what happened to me do not make it to the hospital, so I am incredibly lucky to be alive, to be able to record records, give concerts and offer interviews like this. Now I’m very aware that we don’t know what’s around the corner, so if you have to record a record, write a book, if you have something to say or somewhere to go, do it, because you really don’t know how much time you have left

After what happened to me, it was very important for me to pick up the guitar and get back on the road to regain some normalcy. Music was part of the healing process, like medicine. It really helped me pick myself up and get back to who I am.

-Did the idea of ​​forming Elegant Weapons come then?

-Well, I’ve always been clear that Judas Priest is at a more advanced point in his career than mine and I may have to leave if at any time the others decide to retire. At the beginning of my time with them, I had a conversation with Glenn Tipton (guitarist of the band since 1974, currently semi-retired due to Parkinson’s disease) about the fact that it is not a group that has 20 or 25 years left to go. , so I was very aware since then that I would need to set up a project to continue with in the future. Luckily, twelve years later, Judas Priest is still going, putting out new music and touring, and that makes the world a better place, but I wanted to lay the foundation for what could become my post-Priest band, with which Carry your legacy and DNA into the future.

-What does it mean for you to have the opportunity to work on a completely independent project, without the pressure associated with a name with as much history as Judas Priest?

-To be honest, I just feel grateful and lucky to be able to create music and put out records that people choose to listen to and form an opinion about. Obviously, on a creative level, being part of a band that has been in the business for over 50 years has a different dynamic than having a new group, but there are also challenges in each scenario, as you can imagine, as well as some parallels. I’m motivated by the same things, like looking for a better song, for example, getting a better sound or a better way to communicate a feeling. In the end, for me it all comes down to the guitar, the riff and the melody, getting the best musical outcome out of every situation.

-So far we have been able to listen to two songs from your album ‘Horns for a Halo’ and I think they offer a great feeling of consistency. Can we expect some more experimental surprises?

-I don’t think it’s a very experimental album and it seems to me that what you’ve heard is a fairly faithful representation of what’s to come on the rest of the album. I think it’s a very solid record of powerful heavy metal and rock that represents me as a guitarist. The music I’ve written comes from everything that inspires me, which is riffs, melodies, choruses and solos, combined with great drums, rock solid bass and amazing vocals, elements that are very well represented in the first two previews.

-Not only have you worked with your partner Scott Travis, drummer for Judas Priest, but you have also had the production of Andy Sneap, second guitarist and producer of the band’s latest works. Worried about Elegant Weapons being considered a sister to Judas Priest?

-One of my main priorities with this band is that it had its own sound. If the record was going to sound like a Judas Priest record then it wouldn’t make sense. I already do that with them. So I wanted the recording to have its own sonic personality. It is evident that the musicians involved in it have their own character and are unique on their own, and therefore give a totally different sound to each band and record.

Richie Faulkner, Christopher Williams, Ronnie Romero, and Dave Rimmer.



-Initially the Elegant Weapons line-up included Scott Travis (Judas Priest) on drums and Rex Brown (Pantera) on bass, but due to their professional commitments they have had to be replaced by Christopher Williams (Accept) and Dave Rimmer (Uriah Heep). ) for the tour that will bring you to Cartagena. Will the new members adapt the songs to their style or will they remain faithful to the studio versions recorded by their predecessors?

-Davey and Christopher are fantastic musicians in their own right and I want them to bring as much to the songs as they feel comfortable with. They are part of Elegant Weapons now and will participate in its growth and evolution as we move forward as a band. Their personalities with their instruments are just as unique as Scott’s and Rex’s, so I think they’ll take what’s on the recordings and make it their own.

-Do you aspire to maintain a stable formation or will it be a project of a more flexible nature?

-My purpose is to create and maintain a stable formation. Obviously nobody has a crystal ball, things happen and you have to work to solve them, but my goal is for it to be a band that stays together.

-It is not often that a new group manages to lead festivals even before releasing their first album. Has the confidence of the promoters in your project surprised you?

We have been blessed to have fantastic people connected to this band and I am flattered by the confidence shown by the promoters and everyone around us. It is our duty to seize the occasion, do our best and put on great shows to honor that commitment. We are very excited to be able to play at those festivals and concerts. I’m looking forward to being a part of the live experience and hopefully getting some fans in the process.

-Can you advance something about the repertoire that will sound at the Rock Imperium?

-At festivals we are going to play most of the album. There are some songs that I think are not appropriate for festival audiences, they might be too long and there will be people who don’t know us yet, so maybe we’d be playing it a bit. At our own concerts we will play the entire album and maybe we will also wink at our other bands, but for festivals we will play appropriate songs that maintain the energy of those events.

-It’s no secret that you’re already working on a second Elegant Weapons album. Can you tell us something about him?

-Yes, that is correct. We have already started laying the foundations for what will become the next album. Me, Christopher and Davey have been in the studio recording drums for a few weeks now. We played a few songs together to get the best performance, energy and spontaneity from Christopher on drums. Then we’ll go back to the studio to record the guitars, bass and, obviously, the vocals. It’s exciting to hear these guys play together and also to have Ronnie getting more involved in the lyrical aspect of this recording. It’s the next step in the band’s evolution as we grow together, which is a priority for me and something exciting to be a part of.

-In recent years there has been a trend in the world of metal towards more aggressive and extreme sounds, as happened in the 90s. Has the time come for more melodic genres to return?

-You know, it’s always hard to tell which trains are coming and going. I don’t really pay too much attention. When it comes to what I do as a guitarist, I just write what comes naturally to me when I play. I think there has been an uptick in the rise of more classical style bands recently, but it could simply be due to the fact that there is now a more diverse audience listening to different things and classical sounds are part of that landscape. In any case, I’ll be watching to find out more about it!