Due to pimples Some medical conditions can also cause the baby to have pimples. Such as lack of cleanliness, weakening of immunity, lack of nutritional requirement in the body, anemia or deficiency of iron, irritation on the skin due to use of more chemical substance and also due to changing weather.

Symptoms of pimple When there are pimples, the area around the pimple becomes red and swollen. In some cases, children may also have fever. Many pimples can come out around the place where the pimples are first. The lymph nodes around the pimple may become inflamed.

How long do pimples stay When the pimples occur, the skin lifts up and the pimple starts to grow slowly. Within a week, it starts coming. However, the body itself can fix them within a few weeks. If after two weeks, pimples are not cured, and there is no indication of their recovery, then you should talk to your doctor.

If pimples burst, apply onion and garlic juice. It ends bacteria and cures skin. Coconut Oil: If there are too many pimples on your baby’s head, this can happen due to heat. In this case, apply extra virgin coconut oil to the pock. This oil has antibacterial and skin softening properties that help in healing pimples.

When to see a doctor If the child has a fever or pimples after pimping and begins to ache, pimples appear on the baby's face, the pimples do not heal even after two weeks, frequent pimples and other parts of the body However, the doctor should show if there is swelling in lymph nodes, or if pus is filled in pimples. There is no need to worry too much when the baby is pimped because this problem is often seen in children. The body fixes it automatically. But if you do not see any improvement in it or it is spreading to other parts of the body too, then it can be a sign of a serious problem. In such a situation it is very important to seek medical treatment.

Pimples occur on the upper layer of the skin with pus or pain. These pimples can be caused by infection in which part of the infection area becomes red. After four to seven days, pimples start to appear. Pimples usually occur on the face, neck, armpits, shoulders, and axes.