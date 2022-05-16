Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that tends to develop slowly and gradually over several years and it ends up affecting many areas of the brain. Alzheimer’s can damage memory, problem-solving skills, movement and even personality, according to Mayo Clinic.

Despite being a widely heard disease, studies on it are still ongoing and the factors that can cause the development of Alzheimer’s are still unclear. If a decade ago the studies pointed to lack of exercise, depression and smoking, the new findings change some of these. Now, a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology indicates that the obesity, lack of exercise and low educational level would increase the risk of Alzheimer’s.

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed medical data from 378,000 Americans that were part of an annual health survey, and the most curious thing is that the factors that would contribute to developing the disease vary according to gender, race and ethnic origin, although there are some non-modifiable factors that increase the risk of suffering from dementia, such as advanced age or the APOE4 genetic variant.

In any case, the study shows that the obesity is the number one risk factor for white, black, and Native American adults, while lack of exercise it is the leading risk factor for Americans who are of Asian descent. For Hispanic Americans, the low educational level is the greatest danger.

Up to 40% of Alzheimer’s cases stem from modifiable factors

Deborah Barnes, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco and author of the study, highlights the possibility of avoiding Alzheimer’s if people improve their habits and cultivate a healthier lifestyle. In fact, according to her The Spanish, Between 37 and 40% of Alzheimer’s cases worldwide are attributed to risk factors that are modifiable and depend on our habits.

Other modifiable factors to which Alzheimer’s is associated is a high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, hearing loss and cardiovascular health. In addition, the study indicates that people with a higher educational level have a greater tendency to avoid Alzheimer’s, since they are people who can better resist the pathological brain changes of the disease and are able to better preserve their memory.