As you must already know, surnames, in addition to serving to identify us to the society in which we live, also play an important role in relation to knowing our roots, which is why we will tell you right away 5 surnames that are used today and that come from the Roman Empire.

In the first place, it will be necessary to specify that the Roman Empire was the Post-Republic period of Roman civilizationwhich is characterized by a form of government autocratic.

Because in its heyday the Roman Empire controlled quite a bit of territory, its cultureas well as other of its characteristics, became part of other civilizations and, with it, also a good part of its surnameslike some that are currently in force and that thousands carry.

Due to the history that unites America with Europe, today millions of people carry Hispanic surnames in their names, which, to a large extent, come from other cultures that inhabited the territory that is currently Spain.

This was how, as before in the European nation, when conquering the original peoples of a good part of America, the surnames of many Spaniards, as well as the inhabitants of other nations of the old continent, were integrated into the new and old populations. of this continent.

Taking the above into account, you should know that, nowadays, the following 5 surnames originate from the Roman Empire:

*Acosta

*Rosemary

*Exposito (Esposito)

*Rossi

*Town

However, it must be clear that the fact that someone has one of the above surnames does not guarantee that, indeed, your ancestors are Romanssince, with the passage of time, these have been diversifying, so it cannot be guaranteed that these really come from the people who lived in that ancient culture.

It should be remembered that the surnames, precisely, come from the nobility Spanishsince realizing that non-noble people also had names, those who had ties to the royalty of that time decided to adopt a second name, which would later become a surname.