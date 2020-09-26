After Deepika Padukone’s name in the drug case, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is questioning her on Saturday. Many celebs are supporting him in this matter. At the same time, actress Sharleen Chopra has fiercely targeted Deepika by sharing a post on social media.

Sherlyn Chopra tweeted, ‘If you do not consume the goods then why the need to consult 12 lawyers?’ He further wrote that those who speak the truth do not have panic or anxiety attacks. Where there is fearlessness, there is no place for fear and dread.

If you do not consume “goods”, why did you need to consult 12 lawyers ??? Those who speak the truth do not have panic or anxiety attacks ..

Where there is fearlessness, there is no place for fear or fear .. – Sherni (@SherlynChopra) September 25, 2020

Even earlier, Sherlyn had tweeted on Deepika Padukone. He wrote, ‘I think the time has come to update Deepika Padukone’s slogan. Repeat after me: Drug abuse is a serious crime. Repeat After Me: Prolonged unavailability of ‘goods’ leads to mood swings, leading to depression.’

Explain that the NCB investigating the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case has summoned Deepika Padukone as well as Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor and called for questioning today. Deepika has reached the NCB office at around 10 this morning, where she is being questioned in connection with the drugs chat. A day earlier on Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone were questioned by manager Karishma Prakash.