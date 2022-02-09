Speaking of Emma Marrone’s legs, a reporter said she shouldn’t have put on fishnet stockings: the answer was not long in coming

The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival has just ended and, as everyone knows, the triumphs were Mahmood and Blanco. But there are many artists who have not disfigured at all, such as, for example, always appreciated Emma Marrone, which finished in sixth place with her song “Every time is like this”. A song, her, dedicated to all women.

Not even to do it on purpose, in the days following the Festival, one was released controversy quite useless and not at all sensitive, which saw the Apulian singer herself protagonist.

During a live broadcast, the reporter Davide Maggiospeaking of Emma Marrone and her performances on the stage of the Ariston Theater, she commented on her outfits:

If you have important legs, avoid wearing fishnets!

A comment that, needless to say, caused a media earthquake not a little. Earthquake caused by the singer, who wanted to comment on her episode on her account in this way Instagram:

Good morning everyone from the Middle Ages! I don’t know if body shaming with politically correct language is more embarrassing or boring! But I don’t want to comment on this …

Emma Marrone’s message to all the girls

I especially address the girls, especially the very young ones. Here, avoid listening or reading such comments. Your body is perfect the way it is. You have to love and respect him and above all you have to dress as you like!

Whether you have important legs or not. Indeed, with fishnet stockings combined with a beautiful miniskirt. And show her these important legs!

All this makes me realize that my song, in addition to being beautiful, was apparently also necessary in this Sanremo. Yes, because it is still necessary to talk about feminism and respect for women!

I recommend girls. Be proud of your body and show it for what it is!

In conclusion, Emma wanted to reiterate that too often people forget that words have an important specific weight. You stressed that there are those who, like her, know how to handle them and live them with irony. But there are also those who, unfortunately, being very fragile, risk falling into an endless black hole.