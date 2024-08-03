Anne Peterson is a very nice dentist from Essex who is becoming very popular on the web with her videos on dental hygiene: let’s follow her advice on the black triangles that form between our teeth

Anna Petersona dental expert from Essex, has become a TikTok sensation with her dental advice. Her humor and expertise have earned her thousands of followers and the title of “dental guru.” In a recent video, she explains what causes “black triangles” between teeth and how to prevent them so you can have a bright smile.

The young dentist shared a video that quickly went viral in which she explains what makes teeth appear “black triangles” between the teeth and how to prevent them. The woman explained that these spaces can be caused by the gums receding from the teeth, but they are not always the result of poor dental hygiene.

In the video, Anna showed a smile with “black triangles” at the bottom of the dental arch and explained that it is just a space between the teeth and the gum. She recommended cleaning the spaces between the teeth at least once a day to prevent the gum from receding from the teeth. Anna suggested using interdental brushes as the most effective way to remove bacteria and plaque.

Anna’s followers praised her advice and asked for more tips to improve their dental health. Anna recommended using composite bonding to mask black triangles and explained that the surgery can be used to treat receding gums. He also provided advice on how to use it correctly pipe cleaner and dental floss for proper dental hygiene.

In another video, Anna emphasized the importance of flossing every day and not just when food gets stuck. She listed habits that your teeth will love for better dental health.

Six tips for proper dental hygiene

Brush your teeth at least twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush and toothpaste containing fluoride to prevent tooth decay.

Use dental floss or an interdental brush to clean between your teeth and remove food debris that can cause gum inflammation.

Limit the consumption of sugary foods and carbonated drinks to avoid the formation of bacterial plaque and tartar on the teeth.

Have regular dental checkups with your dentist to prevent dental problems and treat any cavities or other conditions promptly.

Avoid biting hard objects or using your teeth as tools to open packages or chew inedible objects to avoid damage to your teeth.

Rinse your mouth with water after meals to remove food residue and maintain proper oral hygiene.

