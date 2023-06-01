Unfortunately, not all older adults have access to a pension or financial support from their children and grandchildren, which is why the Mexican government grants different social and economic support for this population group, one of them being card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

The also called credential of the National Institute of Older Adults gives different discounts, reductions and promotions to the elderly, among which stand out those of food, transportation and clothing.

About clothing, below we will tell you what are some of the stores that are throughout the Mexican Republic where you can buy clothes at a discount if you present the INAPAM card.

If you have an INAPAM card you can buy clothes at a discount in these stores

As we previously mentioned, being one of the most vulnerable sectors in Mexico, it becomes necessary for the Mexican State to offer all kinds of protections to the elderly.

And within the protections that must be granted to the elderly in the Mexican Republic are financial support, either in cash or in kind or, well, in the form of discounts.

It is in this way that the elderly in the Aztec country can obtain different discounts in different items, highlighting clothing among them. Under this understanding, below we will tell you the stores where, with the card of the National Institute of Older Adults, older adults can have discounts and promotions on clothing.

Before giving you the names of the clothing stores that make reductions in the prices of garments with the INAPAM credential, it should be noted that We will only give you the comparison of the branches in Mexico City, Guadalajara (Jalisco) and Monterrey (Nuevo León), since the relationship is very extensive.

Mexico City (Benito Juárez mayor’s office)

*ANA CAROLINA RUIZ Y OTEO – JEWELRY

*ALBERTO BUSTANI MOUKARICI – BOUTIQUE

*HUGO DIAZ PACHECO – BOUTIQUE

*AJL, SADE CV

*JL PAPER CENTER – JORGE DE JESÚS LAIJA LICONA

*LO KREATIVE FLOWER SHOP – ALEJANDRO ORTIZ LÓPEZ

*LADY GRACE – GRACIELA MARIA DE GUADALUPE MONROY KIEL

*BEAUTY SALON – RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ ALCAZAR P

*PALACE VALLE ROOM – ROSA MARIA DÍAS VITE

*BOUTIQUE – LIC. RAUL ARELLANO ZUNIGA

*DALBA DERMOCOSMETICA SA DE CV

*SERENITE SPA

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*JULIO SA DE CVT GROUP

*AMWAY AND MEXICO S DE RL PRODUCTS

Guadalajara Jalisco

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*GRUPO JULIO SA DE CV STORE MIDTOWN JALISCO

*PHOTOS AND VIDEOS “FEGO”

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon

*SUPER WHOLESALE

*LIVE SPA

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*JULIO SA DE CV GROUP

*JULIO SA DE CV GROUP

*CARRASOFT COMPUTERS AND AUTOMATIONS SYSTEMS.

If you want to know which clothing stores and companies offer discounts for seniors with the INAPAM credential in your city, you can consult this information at the file “Directory of benefits with INAPAM credential” of the Ministry of Well-beingin the “Dress” section.