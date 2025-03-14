Apple is working on the development of a real -time translation function for its Airpods headphones, so that it can be used to translate conversations in other languages ​​automatically and instantaneously, and that will arrive as an ‘software’ update at the end of this year.

The technological continues to develop options that improve user experience with their headphones, such as The auditory health functions of the Airpods Pro 2, which offer hearing tests and assistance functions.

In this sense, the company plans to integrate new options into its headphones that improve the relationship and communication between people, regardless of the language in which they speak.

To do this, Apple will implement a new function in its Airpods headphones of real -time translation, with which it will allow conversations in other languages ​​automatically in order to facilitate communication with other people.

This has been detailed by sources close to the company in statements to Bloomberg, who have indicated that This function will be launched at the end of the year as part of an ‘software’ update linked to the next version of IOS operating system 19.

Specifically, in a conversation in which you are talking in another language, the function will be able to automatically identify the language that is being spent in question and, after that, translate what is being said to the native language of the user in real time through the headphones.

In the same way, everything the user says will be collected by the headphones, so that it will translate into the language of the conversation and It can be reproduced in that language through the iPhone.