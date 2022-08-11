Although for that you would need a million dollar equipment like the one at the Pawsey supercomputing center.

For test your new PCsurely you have tried some stress test like Prime95, 3DMark, FurMark, etc., but when you have a supercomputer like the one in the pawsey centerthe level rises so much that you need another kind of calculations and weight operations to be able to take advantage of it. We have read in The Conversationand of course, we are frankly shocked with the shopping list that has such a computing freak.

Ironies of life, this monster It’s called Setonix.which is part of the scientific name of the hairy bug loveliest in existence: the quokka. However, inside there is a list of components that is absolutely terrifying:

More of 500 AMD EPYC “Milan” CPU nodes (a total of 65,000 cores), at a rate of 64 cores at 2.55 GHz, 2 cores and 256 GB per node



(a total of 65,000 cores), at a rate of 64 cores at 2.55 GHz, 2 cores and Eight 1TB CPU nodes for high memory



for high memory eight nodes for data movers



16 display nodes



Four access nodes



HPE Slingshot interconnect, at 100Gb/s



Luster file system consisting of 3 SSDs and 11 HDDs with a total of 14 sc See also GTA 6 would leave aside one of the most brilliant ideas of Grand Theft Auto V

For put Setonix to the testthe team of researchers have processed the data that have been processed by the 36 satellite dishes CSIRO’s Askap telescope. That is, the “Australia Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder” of the “Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization”. The objective was to process the data that arrived through a high-speed fiber optic network to convert them to separate images across hundreds of different frequencies, eventually combining them into a complete image.

This image corresponds to supernova SNR G261.9+05.5which was originally the focus of the CSIRO back in 1967and is located at about 13,000 light years from Earth. It is nice to recreate images from so high up when down below the machine that has made it possible is decorated with motifs as local as those created by the artist Margaret Whitehurstwhich is part of the Wajarri Yamatji peopleand which was inspired by the stars as they shine over the lands of the Australian Midwest.

More about: PC, Supercomputer, AMD EPYC and Cpu.