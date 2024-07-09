It is no mystery that the DOOM’s source code is so versatile and well-written to allow conversions for the most varied devices so much so that it has become a sort of meme in this sense. Over the years we have seen it running on calculators, keyboards, cars, refrigerators, printers and any other device with a screen you can think of. This new conversion, however, aims to connect you even more with the game .

Enjoyment with DOOM

If you have always heard a strong sexual attraction to id Software’s shooteryou should know that YouTuber Aaron Christophel ran it on a device called “UFO Man’s Visual Feast” by Tifforun, which is a male sexual stimulator with a built-in display. Its operation should not be difficult for you to understand: there is the stimulator and there is a screen on which in theory some accompanying images should be projected. Now there is also DOOM, as you can see in the video present in the news.

You can rest assured, because the video does not contain any inappropriate elements. So you can also watch it at work.

Sure, you have to wonder how you can play with the UFO Man’s Visual Feast, but we imagine that the point of the conversion was not to make DOOM usable, but to to prove that it was possible to do so.

The video of him is really interesting, because Christophel also provides the technical details of his work, that is, he explains how he made the conversion, what precautions he had to take and so on. In the final part he also shows the game in action. It runs really well, not much to say.