Obtaining a green card is a long and complex process.but it represents a fundamental step to start a new life in the United States. However, It is crucial to remember that being a permanent resident carries with it great responsibility. and all laws of the country must be complied with.

For all this, It is important to check which ones they are and the most important details to keep in mind:

Immigration fraud is a serious crime that can have severe repercussions. If a person lies on his or her own green card application, someone else’s application, or any other immigration application, the authorities could discover this action and revoke permanent residency. This includes providing false information about identity, criminal history, family relationships, or any other aspect relevant to the application. Claiming to be a U.S. citizen when you are not : Assuming the identity of a US citizen is a serious offense that can lead to criminal penalties and deportation from the country. If the authorities find this action illegal, they can take drastic measures against it.

: Assuming the identity of a US citizen is a serious offense that can lead to criminal penalties and deportation from the country. If the authorities find this action illegal, they can take drastic measures against it. Marrying more than one person at a time : In the United States, bigamy is illegal and can have serious consequences for immigration status. If a person is married to more than one person at the same time and this fact comes to light, the authorities could revoke the green card.

: In the United States, bigamy is illegal and can have serious consequences for immigration status. If a person is married to more than one person at the same time and this fact comes to light, the authorities could revoke the green card. Lying or presenting false documents to obtain public benefits: According to the agency, government fraud is a crime that can affect immigration status. If a person lies or presents false documents to obtain public benefits, such as social assistance or food stamps, the authorities could take legal action.

Recommendations to avoid revocation of the green card in the United States

To avoid, or in case of committing any of these lies, It is important to take into account a series of recommendationsaccording to the cited organization.

