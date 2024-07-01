When Once the green card is obtained, the holder acquires a series of benefitsfor example living and working permanently in the United States, but also some obligations. The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains, for example, that it is necessary to carry out the renewal as appropriate and that you will not be able to leave the United States for a long time. But Not everyone knows that it is also possible to lose resident status without drinking alcohol.

Immigration laws in the United States are quite strict and in order to obtain and maintain permanent residency it is necessary to pass through a series of filters and meet a series of requirements. Among them, some medical examinations stand out, since Health is a factor to consider for certain immigration procedures.

In fact Uscis states that If applicants are declared to be drug addicts or addicts, they are inadmissible, which means that their immigration applications will be rejected. This includes drug abuse, including alcohol.

According to the guide that the US government offers to new permanent residents, green card holders are required to obey all laws, so If he is found guilty of any crime, You may lose your residency and even be expelled from the country.

Of course, this applies primarily to violent criminal acts, such as murder, rape, illegal drug trafficking, among others. But, believe it or not, Drinking too much could also be a problem.

If the authorities detect that you are an alcoholic or that you use illegal drugs most of the time, will be considered inadmissible so that not only will he lose his permanent resident status, but it will also be difficult for you to get it back later.

According to Uscis, In case you have any problems with the authorities that are related to your alcohol consumption, It is best to consult directly with an immigration attorney or a community organization that provides legal services to know exactly how to act and to minimize the consequences.

If you are declared an addict or alcoholic, can you apply for a green card?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has Technical instructions for a health specialist to determine whether an applicant is a drug addict or alcoholicIf declared under these terms, is a person unable to obtain a green card?

According to Uscis, if the applicant classified as an addict is in remission After having gone through a rehabilitation process, you can then apply for immigration procedures, including permanent residence. However, a doctor will need to certify that the person has actually undergone detoxification.