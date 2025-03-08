Devices like him Fire TV Stick Amazon have changed the way we enjoy the content in streamingeliminating the need for cable or satellite television. However, a common inconvenience of these devices is the amount of cables they require, which can generate disorder behind the TV.

Among the HDMI port, the power cable and possible additional accessories, Finding a free plug near the TV can become a problem. This not only complicates the installation, but also affects the aesthetics of the space, leaving cables hanging in a little organized way.

To solve this inconvenience, the USB Mission Power Cable It allows to feed the Fire TV Stick directly from the TV port, eliminating the need for a current adapter. Currently, it is available on Amazon by 24.99 eurosa practical investment to improve your entertainment configuration.

Feed your Fire TV Stick without the need for a plug



This accessories supplies the Amazon Fire TV directly through the TV port. Angela Montañez | Mission cables





Buy for 24.99 euros

The USB Mission Power cable is Designed for the Fire TV Stick to work with the TV port energyavoiding depending on external current.

Thanks to this, you can reduce the amount of visible cables, maintaining the cleanest and most orderly entertainment area. It is an ideal solution for those who seek minimize disorder without giving up functionality of your Fire TV Stick.

Besides, Incorporates an intelligent energy management systemwhich automatically adjusts the necessary power to guarantee a stable operation of the device. This is especially useful for televisions whose USB ports do not provide constant energy, avoiding problems such as unexpected blackouts or reset of the Fire TV Stick.





Universal compatibility with any TV



Another outstanding aspect of the USB Mission Power cable is its Compatibility with virtually any TV. It doesn’t matter if it is Samsung, LG, Sony or another brand, provided it has a USB port, this accessory will work without inconvenience.

Its installation is incredibly simple: You just have to connect one end to the Fire TV Stick and the other to the TV port. You do not need additional configurations or tools, and in a matter of seconds your Fire TV stick will be working without a plug.

If you have a fire TV Fire and you are looking for a simple way to improve its installation, the USB Mission Power cable is an essential purchase. For alone 24.99 euros In Amazon, this accessory helps you eliminate unnecessary cables, maintain a more organized space and ensure that your Fire TV Stick works without interruptions.

