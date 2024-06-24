Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Bjarne Kommnick

Not everyone is affected by mosquito bites in the same way. This is true even if the external conditions are the same. Several factors make the difference.

Munich – When the warm season begins, many people look forward to the high temperatures and sunshine. But this also means the start of mosquito season. They are not only annoying, but also pose a real risk. After all, mosquitoes are considered the most dangerous animal in the world. However, some people obviously complain more often about mosquito bites than their fellow humans. According to science, there are very specific factors for this.

According to a Japanese study, these blood groups are most attractive to the yellow fever mosquito

There are numerous studies examining the theory that certain blood types are more attractive to mosquitoes than others. Japanese researchers took up a 1972 study that said blood type O was the “most popular.” They used a different testing method to test this hypothesis and came to the same conclusion: mosquitoes seem to bite people with blood type O almost twice as often as people with other blood types. Blood type B follows in second place, then AB, and finally A. These blood types are said to favor mosquitoes in order:

The authors of the study emphasize that they focused on a specific mosquito species: the yellow fever mosquito, also known as the Egyptian tiger mosquito. This species probably evolved in Africa, which could provide an explanation for the preference. “It is possible that the host preference of these mosquito species for people with blood group O evolved because this blood group is widespread in Africa,” the researchers say.

WHO warns of yellow fever mosquito in Europe

For a long time, the yellow fever mosquito was mainly found in Africa, South America and Asia. However, it can now be found worldwide. In December, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of the spread of this type of mosquito in Europe. The danger is increasing with climate change and the associated rising temperatures, explained WHO specialist Diana Rojas. In Germany, too, health authorities are reporting more and more cases of dengue fever in connection with the mosquito.

Odours play a crucial role in attracting mosquitoes – alcohol levels are also a factor

However, there are other reasons why mosquitoes prefer some people. Other scientists point out that “volatile odorants, including CO₂ and other human body odors, as well as thermal and visual cues play a critical role in attracting mosquitoes,” biologists at Johns Hopkins University explained in a study published in June 2023.

In particular, mosquitoes seem to prefer people whose scent contains a mixture of carboxylic acids, the oily secretions that keep our skin moist and protected. “Two of these carboxylic acids are also found in Limburger cheese,” study leader McMeniman explained to Nature. Also a Increased alcohol levels in the blood are said to attract more mosquitoes.

CO₂ exhalation can alert mosquitoes to humans

Everyone releases a small amount of CO₂ when they breathe out. Depending on activity and weight, some people breathe harder than others, releasing more carbon dioxide. In close proximity, this could play a role in mosquitoes’ choice of victims. However, this does not necessarily mean that the person is “more popular” with the insects, it just attracts more attention.

According to the researchers, mosquitoes detect odors through the olfactory neurons in their antennae. They can smell a body odor up to 60 meters away and use body heat to find their target. However, the widespread belief that mosquitoes are attracted to light is a myth.