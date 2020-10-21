In this season of festivals, people’s demand changes. Now only one month is left for Diwali and if you are thinking of earning in this month, then we are telling you about a special business through which you will be able to earn big money. This business can be started for just 1 lakh rupees and the demand for this is also never reduced. We are telling you about the business of baking biscuits. It is not difficult to raise funds for this business due to the guarantee of consumption and returns. Under the government’s Mudra Scheme, you will also get a loan easily. To start a manufacturing unit to make such biscuits, cakes, chips or bread, investment will have to be made in setting up plants, low capacity machinery and raw materials.

Biscuit plant cost

Working Capital: 1.86 lakh rupees, it includes the cost of raw material, ingredients and worker salary, packing and rent etc.

Fixed Capital: 3.5 lakh rupees. This includes the cost of all types of machinery and equipment.Total cost: Biscuit manufacturing business can be started at a cost of Rs. 5.36 lakhs i.e. Rs. 5.36 lakhs. By applying only 90 thousand rupees from your pocket, the remaining amount can be raised on the term loan and working capital loan.

Account of deposit expenses (annually / Rs.)

>> Production cost: Rs 14.26 lakh

>> Turnover: Rs 20.38 lakh

>> Gross profit: Rs 6.12 lakh

>> Loan interest: 50 thousand rupees

>> Income Tax: Rs 13-15 thousand

>> Other expenses: 70-75 thousand rupees

>> Net profit: Rs 4.60 lakh

>> Monthly income: 35-40 thousand rupees

According to 38 per cent annual return, the entire investment can come out in a year and a half.