Home page politics

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

At an SPD event, Chancellor Olaf Scholz found clear words about his policy in the Ukraine war in the face of a rowdy crowd.

Berlin – During the SPD’s Europe Festival in Falkensee Berlin a group of Russia sympathizers and lateral thinkers disrupted the event. The demonstrators loudly protested their rejection of the arms deliveries to Ukraine and the attitude of the federal government to the Ukraine war. Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacted with a completely unusual sharpness and more than clear words.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to continue supporting Ukraine. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

“If you had any sense in your brains”: Scholz suffers an outburst of anger

In view of the soaring polls of right-wing populists – in a poll the AfD achieved a record value of 19 percent – the chancellor just gave an explanation for the strong support of the right-wing party. At the event near Berlin, he now faced the critics of the Ukraine government policy, who are mainly assigned to the right-wing spectrum. About 100 participants disturbed the event of the state representative assembly of the Brandenburg SPD with whistles, calls for warmongers and bullying.

According to consistent media reports, Scholz, who is otherwise considered rather cool, reacted in an unusually emotional way: “Dear screamers,” raged the chancellor, “the warmonger is Putin, he invaded Ukraine with 200,000 soldiers.” The chancellor enraged: “He’s the warmonger you’re shouting at here if you had any sense in your brains.”

“That’s murder!”: Scholz defends Ukraine policy against mob demonstrators

Scholz explained that Vladimir Putin wants to destroy Ukraine and that the Russian President has already killed many citizens, including children and the elderly: “This is murder, to be clear!”. Peace and freedom are threatened by this war of aggression.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

#ScholzOnFire: Scholz’s anger speech goes viral on Twitter

“While you’re shouting ‘make peace without weapons’, Putin has pulled together an unbelievable number of tanks,” explains Chancellor Scholz. “We don’t know how many young soldiers have died for his dream. But it can be 100,000 to 150,000.” He asks, “How can you treat the lives of your young people like that just because you want to be a big man?”.

“War monger is Putin”: Olaf Scholz with clear words against mob demonstrators

The Chancellor also made it clear that he sees no alternative to supporting Ukraine with weapons because of Russia’s war of aggression: “Yes, that’s necessary, if a country is attacked, then it must, then it can defend itself, what can it be? Otherwise?” Scholz exclaimed.

Recordings of the angry speech quickly went viral on Twitter under the hashtag #ScholzOnFire (“Scholz in Flames”), the clear words received a lot of support, which should help the favor towards the traffic light coalition. Satisfaction with the Scholz government recently fell to an all-time low.