If you grow up, your laptop also: the ‘chromebooks’ that will accompany you at each stage

The acquisition of a new laptop requires an investment that makes us consider, very often, what will be its useful life and if it will be able to adapt to our vital changes. We want it to last for many years, to accompany us. Or rather: we ask ourselves if you can give us when necessary and we need power and simplicity. The Chromebook, the laptop family that works with the Google operating system, Chrome OS, currently offers laptops that are not only in a very competitive price range, but they adapt to the user’s needs at each stage of their life .

If we are in full student, the laptop will demand specific functionalities for the concentration and use of study tools, as well as a technical scaffolding that allows us to give our favorite game to dismiss us. On the other hand, if we face our first job, we will need a laptop that gives up a lot and has a lot of autonomy. And if we need a simple computer to handle for more advanced age, it is important that weigh little but that the screen is large. We bring you several examples that fit each stage of your life.

To play and study

Taiwanese Asus is one of the technological giants that has best managed to understand the functionalities and capabilities of the Google operating system, and offers laptops that fit as a glove with Chrome OS. This is the case of ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34a computer with an affordable price for students, which nevertheless offers great qualities in its range: its Intel Core i3 processor offers great results in the execution of programs, and its generative AI improves the user experience. Although we need more power, the company has also thought about that with the Chromebook Plus Cx34 which comes with the Intel Core i5, 16 RAM gigabytes and 256 storage memory. Best processor than your predecessor, and more storage.

We understand that for a student, the second model can overcome their budget, but if we need power without the numbers being unraveling, no one better than HP: the model Portable Chromebook HP 14A-Na1000nstransmits 4K content in a fluid way and allows the best games to be played without having to acquire and install an independent graphics card. Perfect to throw an online game with friends, or to concentrate and execute all the tools we need in exam era.

To give everything in our first job

Without abandoning the catalog of the Californian company, if we want a Chromebook that surrenders in our first job, and allows us to shine and show our skills wherever we go, few models as balanced as the Chromebook HP 14B-NB0005ns. At a reasonable price, it has a 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, footprint reader, and 256 storage gigas, and 8 GB RAM in a 14 -inch and quite light laptop. Perfect for a dynamic life.

At that stage of progressing in the business world, of asserting our work and talent, we can also try another brand that fits the Google operating system and facilitates life and working hours. Or what is the same: we can opt for a Acer Chromebook Plus 514. This laptop adapts to our daily work thanks to its power, similar to the previous device, to the duration of its battery, and the anti -reflective lining of the house, which allows us to be productive without leaving our eyes.

For day to day: simplicity and efficiency

If on the contrary we live a vital stage that accompanies more relaxed times, which does not demand so much productivity and frantic rhythm, it is best to look for Chromebooks that stand out for their balance and functionality. Portables prepared with an operating system that adapts to more humble requirements – and still necessary – such as navigating the Internet or updating the networks. This is the case of Chromebook Plus HP 15Aa laptop with a wide and generous screen of 15’6 inches, very effective thanks to its 144 -toal soda rate, and an ideal Wide Vision camera to perform video calls with family and friends. But if what we want is to be light as a pen, nobody competes with the Acer Chromebook Spin 513. It is a laptop that barely weighs 1,2 kilos, and whose drums holds long trips, with 64 gigabytes of memory and 8 of RAM. Ideal to watch videos with your grandchildren, make efforts and purchases or accompany us in our day to day.