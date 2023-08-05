US prosecutors have reacted with concern to a message from former President Donald Trump on social media. “If you go after me, I’ll come after you,” he wrote in capital letters on the Truth Social messaging service. Justice thinks the message goes too far and asks the judge to take measures.

Prosecutors argue that witnesses may experience such statements as intimidating. That could stand in the way of a fair trial, they write to the court in the capital Washington. There, the former president is being prosecuted for his attempts to reverse the result of the previous presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Justice says that in the past Trump has lashed out at those involved in other lawsuits against him. They fear that he will cite evidence in his case on social media. That is why they are now asking the judge to explicitly prohibit the former president and his lawyers from sharing such information with the public.

Political statements

Trump did not explain exactly who he meant by his message on Truth Social. His spokesperson says that these are “political statements” directed against political interest groups that oppose the former president. Trump has re-applied to run on behalf of his Republican Party in the next presidential election.