Now that we have had a first taste of MotoGP 21 and its launch is fast approaching, many speed fans are eagerly awaiting details on F1 2021. After the incorporation of Codemasters to Electronic Arts there have been many rumors, and lately there have been some who try to clarify the news of the game and its launch for June. The wait will be long and if you feel like F1 2021 take a look at this fantasy mod.

The truth is that the community of modders manages to make any wait for future releases more enjoyable. If you’ve already played F1 2020 a lot and you’re a little tired of competing against them, a team of modders made up of Santi Lozano Y Double R, have proposed an alternative in which original designs and other classics will compete for the Fantasy championship in F1 2020.

This mod has been published on the racedepartment platform, being offered to all who want to have a different Formula 1 experience until Codemasters releases F1 2021. You just have to go to the modders platform and access the Fantasy Season Mod 2021. It is a very interesting alternative if you feel like F1 2021 check out this fantasy mod for F1 2020, which includes the following:

New logos for each team.

The drivers have all changed (driver’s suit, helmets, gloves, boots, etc.)

Garage and pitlane elements, pit crew, race crews, offices, trucks, RVs, monitors, and more.

New safety car with purple and Phoenix color.

New sound (Optional) including V8 sound.

New videos and images on the menu.

Those responsible for this work have described the changes so that you can find a fully personalized Formula 1 experience. New designs, new logos, new equipment, even advertising and boxes have been changed, paying attention to the smallest detail. A titanic and commendable work that It will allow you to enjoy F1 2020 until we have news of F1 2021. As we find in the description, in the Fantasy Season Mod 2021 we will find a realistic showroom with logos in the images and descriptions on the screen, logos in the transmission and some additional functions that, if you want to discover them, you will have to access to do so.

But we leave you with another small sample of the work of this team of modders in a small demonstration video. Do not hesitate, if you feel like F1 2021 take a look at this fantasy mod for F1 2020. If you like what you see, do not hesitate to download and apply it to continue enjoying F1.