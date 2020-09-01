



Cow's milk The protein and lactose present in milk can cause gas in the baby's stomach. Lactose is responsible for producing gas in children as their digestive system is not developed to digest it. At the same time, children with lactose inlerant do not have the lactase enzyme necessary to digest cow's milk.

Butter The butter contains animal fat that can produce gas in the baby. Apart from this, butter also contains lactose which contains high amount of fat. Since the baby is not able to digest lactose, it cannot digest high amounts of animal fat until it is one year old.

Bread Fiber-rich diets can also cause gas production in both mother and child. White bread is especially hard to digest. If the infant is gluten sensitive, then women who breastfeed should keep bread away from their diet. Gluten turns into a sticky substance that is difficult to digest.

Pasta Wheat present in pasta can produce gas just like bread. It also contains gluten. If you wish, you can take gluten free pasta, but it can also cause gas due to the high amount of fiber and white.

Coffee Breastfeeding women should not consume coffee. This can cause both mother and child to complain of gas. The caffeine present in coffee alerts the brain and stimulates the digestive system, but the baby's digestive system works slowly, so if caffeine speeds up digestion, the baby may gas.

Soda High amounts of sugar and bubbles present in soda can spoil the digestive system of both mother and baby. They contain high amounts of sugar, which is not at all right for health. This sugar does not naturally break down and does not dissolve easily due to being artificial sugar. Because of this, the digestive system of the baby has to work harder to digest it, which increases the risk of producing gas.

