The mod is in a very early stage of development.

Stray is delighting many users, proof of this is its latest record on Steam. In this case, you may also like this mod a lot if it is completed in the future. Apparently, the modder kangie danie Is developing a local cooperative mod that would allow you to play split screen to Stray. In fact, you can try it now but it contains various errors.

KangieDanie has shared a short video showing how Stray behaves in local co-op. Currently the development of this mod is in a very early stage, so if you decide to install it there will be numerous errors. If you venture into it with the F9 key you can add your partner, depending collect eurogamer.

Of course, it is not yet known how to eliminate players and the modder is also not sure how many players can be established in the same game, nor how the title will support it. There’s also mistakes related to the visual section, with the level transitions and also with the recognition of the controls. The latter is something that KangieDanie himself is investigating.

Stray’s success

Without a doubt, Stray has become a mass phenomenon. It has surpassed God of War as the best game with the best valuation ratio of the year. Obviously this milestone is also accompanied by Stray being top weekly sales on Steam. In fact, it has broken all Annapurna records on Steam.

More about: Stray.