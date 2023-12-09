You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
For immigrants who want to process permanent residence, this must be taken into account
In many cases, the permanent residence card, or green cardis processed after the immigrant entered the United States and spent a certain time with a visa. However, there is a step that some forget and it is important to solve it in order to have residency. This is the visa fee paymentwhich must be complete to finalize the application.
Settling in the US is the dream of many and they are looking for different ways to fulfill it. Beyond those who apply from abroad, it is extremely common to process a visa to enter and, after a certain time and conditions, apply for a green card. For this reason, this requirement expressed by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English) is extremely important.
The US visa fee must be paid before processing the green card
According to the information on the official website, The visa fee must be paid in order to complete the process.. If they are in the US and have not done so, the migrant will not be able to obtain a green card until they do so. To make the payment, you must go to the ‘immigrant fee’ section on the Uscis website.
The payment is for all non-resident foreigners, except for some cases such as special Iraqi and Afghan immigrants or children who came to the US through the Hague orphan program or adoption program. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that By paying the fee, the permanent resident card could arrive up to ninety days later.
In the case of having paid before entering the United States and having the green card approved, Uscis specifies that the applicant may have to wait that same period to receive it.
