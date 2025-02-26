Play in Virtual reality Nowadays it has nothing to do with what it was like or two. For a long time, the VR was considered a niche product, with limited experiences and questionable quality. However, technological evolution has completely changed this panorama, and Quest 3 goal They are a clear example of this.

Unlike the first devices, Virtual reality has managed to consolidate in the marketthanks to significant advances in hardware and software. Companies like goal (previously Facebook) have opted strong for this technology, giving rise to models like Quest 3which offer a high -level immersive experience.

Now, in addition to having an improved design and outstanding performance, these glasses arrive with a special offer: Quest 3 goal with the Batman game: Arkham Shadow for 549 eurosa combination that raises the VR experience even more.

A power and visual quality jump

This supply of the Quest 3 goal includes the Batman game: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of target test+. Angela Montañez | Goal





Buy for 549 euros



The Quest 3 goal are, to date, the most advanced model of the finish line. Designed to be accessible and powerful at the same time, these glasses allow you to enjoy Games with much more detailed graphics and a fluency superior to that of previous versions.

One of the most prominent aspects is its 4K screenwith a resolution of 2,064 x 2.208 pixels per eye, which provides impressive clarity. Besides, Infinite Meta Display technology improves vision angles and the sharpnessplacing them several steps above their competitors.

But not only are it graphics. They have also improved the space audio systemoffering a more realistic surround sound experience. Besides, The offer includes the 512 GB version of storagemore than enough to install multiple games and applications without worrying about space.





An irresistible offer with Batman: Arkham Shadow



For those looking for an extra motive to make the leap to the VR, this offer is difficult to ignore. Batman: Arkham Shadowone of the most anticipated titles in virtual reality, Includes is includedl with the purchase of the goal Quest 3.

Besides, Amazon adds an extra to the promotion: three free months of goal Quest+the subscription service that allows access to a Catalog of Premium applications and games. This service, valued at 70 euros, is a great addition for those who wish to further explore the possibilities of virtual reality.

For 549 euros at Amazonthe Quest 3 goal not only represent one of the best options on the VR market, but also arrive with a difficult offer to overcome. If you were waiting for the right time to enter the world of virtual reality, this is the perfect opportunity.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.